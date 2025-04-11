Two ministers call Jokowi Boss, observe: now President Prabowo





Jakarta, Kompas.com – Political observer Adi Prayitno Evaluation of the declaration of two ministers of the Red and White Cabinet who called the 7th President of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) As the boss can be considered not to be beautiful. Because the Head of State who is currently President of the Republic of Indonesia PRABOWO SUBIANTONot Jokowi. “Yes, in the eyes of the public, he is tried compensate And even it can be considered less beautiful because at that time the president is Pak Prabowo suffered, not the others, “said Adi when he was contacted on Friday (4/4/2025). The two ministers in question are Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Sakti Wahyu Trenggono and Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin. Read also: Minister Prabowo Sowan in Jokowi: now always my boss Adi considered that Trenggono and Budi could indeed call Jokowi as his boss as a form of gratitude. In addition, these two people became ministers for the first time at the time of Jokowi and continued when Prabowo led Indonesia. According to him, the name of the boss was an expression of gratitude and thank you even if Jokowi was no longer president. “In fact, the two ministers said that Mr. Jokowi was his boss as an expression of a form of gratitude, because the two were in the era of Pak Jokowi to obtain a strategic position, there was no refutation,” he said. Read also: Minister Prabowo visits Jokowi's “boss”, PKS does not recall Suns Jumeaux However, the current government has changed for the era of President Prabowo. While the Minister is a chambermaid of the president. The uin professor feared that the declarations of Trenggono and Budi will make the controversy of the twin sun. “Because to date, the public still does not stop speculating on the existence of Suns Jumeaux, it is feared by the Pak Pak Prabowo declaration even thickener than the ministers of the cabinet currently have other bosses in addition to Pak Prabowo,” said Adi. Consequently, he called on the ministers of the president of the president Prabowo to be careful to make declarations to the public. “It should be careful, civil servants are often judged by the public,” said Adi. Reported earlier, the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Sakti Wahyu Trenggono and the Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin called Jokowi during the visit of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia on Jalan Kutai Utara, Sumber Village, Banjarsari District, Solo City, Central Java, Friday 11/11/2025). Read also: Pasté for Esemka, Jokowi chose mediation during the first session of April 24

