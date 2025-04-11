Letitia James hits Donald Trump with a new trial





The New York Attorney General, Letitia James, directs a coalition of a prosecutor general of the Democratic State in the pursuit of the Trump administration to prevent him from cutting access to more than a billion dollars of funding to remedy the long-term effects of the COVVI-19 pandemic on kindergarten students in the 12th year.

Newsweek contacted the White House and the Ministry of Education for Comments via emails sent outside regular work hours.

The Prosecutor General of New York Letitia James speaks at a press conference on the government's ministry of efficiency of the Manhattan Federal Justice Palace on February 14, 2025 in New York. The Prosecutor General of New York Letitia James speaks at a press conference on the government's ministry of efficiency of the Manhattan Federal Justice Palace on February 14, 2025 in New York. Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images why it's important

The Ministry of Education informed the States on March 28 that it had canceled access to funds as part of programs promulgated within the framework of the American Rescue Plan under former Democratic President Joe Biden. The ministry had previously declared that states could access funds until March 2026.

President Donald Trump signed an executive decree last month calling for the dismantling of the Ministry of Education. The ministry, as well as other federal agencies, decided to aggressively reduce federal expenses by canceling contracts and subsidies, aroused judicial disputes.

What to know

The trial, filed Thursday before the Federal Court of Manhattan, alleges that the sudden reversal of the Trump administration violates the law on administrative procedures. “The end of the COVVI-19 pandemic is not a lawful basis to cancel previous extension approvals,” he said.

The trial indicates that reversal means that the states that predict funding will be faced with budgetary deficits.

He indicates that states had funds assigned to pay repairs and improvements in school ventilation programs and student tutoring. Some states also planned to use funds to pay education and care programs for homeless students, according to the trial.

“If the action of recession is not canceled and the approved extensions are not reinstated, the key programs and services which meet the current and emerging needs of the pupils of the applicant and local school districts to combat the long -term effects of the pandemic will have to be dissolved or dissolved,” said the trial.

“State employees and entrepreneurs have been and will continue to be rejected from their roles, as well as corporate employees providing academic services and others in schools. The result of ED's cancellation is a massive and unexpected financing gap which causes serious prejudices to the public, which reduces vital education services, all to the detriment of students who benefit the public.”

The other complainants who join James in the trial are the attorney general of Arizona, California, the District of Columbia, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon and Governor Pennsylvania Josh Shapiro.

What people say

Letitia James said in a statement: “The last attack on the Trump administration against our schools will harm our most vulnerable students and make them more difficult for them to prosper.

“The reduction of academic systems access to vital resources on which our students and teachers count are scandalous and illegal. As a proud graduate of New York public schools, I will continue to use all the tools at my disposal to fight for our schools and ensure that each child has access to quality education.”

She wrote on X: “My office directs a coalition to continue Trump and prevent him from trying to reduce access to hundreds of millions of dollars in funding that supports students with low income and accommodation and the long -term effects of the pandemic on our children.”

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said in a statement: “Congress and federal government have embarked on our students, and Pennsylvania school districts began construction to make schools safer, delivered supplies to students and invested to create more opportunities for our children according to this commitment.

“Now, the Trump administration is trying to inform its commitments to our children and leave Pennsylvania taxpayers who hold the bag. Each student in Pennsylvania deserves the freedom to trace their own course and the opportunity to succeed. I take measures to preserve freedom.”

The Secretary of Education, Linda McMahon, declared in a letter to the States on March 28: “After a meticulous examination, the ministry modifies the liquidation period to end on March 28, 2025. The ministry concluded that the additional extension of the liquidation period for the aforementioned subsidies, already well passed the performance period, are not justified.”

McMahon added: “extend the deadlines for subsidies related to a covid, which are in fact taxpayers' funds, years after the end of the cocovio pandemic does not comply with the priorities of the ministry and therefore not a valid exercise in its discretion.”

What is the next step

James and the complainants are looking for a court order to prevent the Trump administration from cutting access to the funds.

