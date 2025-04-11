



A & E Services in St Helier Hospital are subject to unprecedented pressure, a local deputy warned, after more than 2,000 patients waited more than 12 hours for treatment Last winter. Bobby Dean Mp believes that the Suston The hospital has reached a breaking point, because new research reveals Epsom and St Helier Trust is one of the least efficient NHS Trust in London for the waiting times. The data commissioned by the Liberal Democrats revealed that more than 34% of patients were waiting for more than 12 hours to be admitted to the Trust. Carshalton and Wallington MP has criticized these delays, stressing that obsolete installations exacerbate the pressures facing staff and patients. He said: Delays on the promised upgrades of St Helier directly threaten the future of our hospital and leave patients and NHS staff by paying the price. The queues to obtain emergency treatment evolve across the country, but the poor state of our buildings worsens the situation. In 2019, the government led by Boris Johnson promised 500 million for Sutton as part of the Nationwide New Hospital Program (NHP), which aimed to build 40 new hospitals by 2030. However, the current Labor government rejected Mr. Johnsons' plans as fiction work, delaying vital upgrades until the 2030s. Mr. Dean described the situation as a national crisis, adding that the poor state of the hospital buildings considerably aggravates delays in emergency care. He told a personal experience of the crisis, recalling how an elderly parent had to wait on the ground in A & e because of a shortage of trolleys and beds. The government must see the meaning and urgently propose these upgrades long expected, said Mr. Dean. A spokesperson for the NHS Trust of EPSOM and St Helier University Hospitals declared the local reports of democracy to the local service: although patients in our emergency service are safe and we favor those who are most sick, we do not want to provide care in this way and apologize to anyone who suffers long expectations when our teams continue to do their best under enormous pressure. The Trust spokesman added: we were very busy, motivated by an increase in viruses such as flu and norovirus can help us using NHS 111, their general practitioner or a pharmacy if their need is less urgent and obtaining their jabs. The trust has invested 60 million in the past five years to improve facilities, but has recognized that its aging hospitals are deteriorating more quickly than they can be repaired. Although the construction of a new hospital and upgrades to existing sites are now starting later than originally, patient safety remains the absolute priority of the trustee.

