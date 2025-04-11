Democratic senators want a survey on the potential manipulation of the Trump's inner circle market





Democratic senators are calling for an urgent investigation into American President Donald Trump and his inner circle, including the main advisor Elon Musk, with the intention of knowing whether market manipulation took place following his change in policy on the prices of the “Liberation Day”.

The global markets have dropped in the days when President Trump announced that some business partners are charged with prices up to 49% on April 2. The S&P 500 lost $ 5.83 billions of dollars in four days, which represents its highest losses since the creation of the index almost 70 years ago.

But on the morning of April 9, Trump began to offer his disciples reassuring articles on Truth Social: “Be cool! Everything will work well. The United States will be bigger and better than ever!”

A few minutes later, he explained: “It's time to buy !!! DJT”

Loading…

It is not common for the American president to sign with his initials. DJT is also the Nasdaq Ticker for Trump Media and Technology Group, the operator of the social media platform Truth Social.

About four hours later, Mr. Trump announced a period of 90 days on prices in another article on social networks, rather choosing to impose a tariff of 10% in the meantime.

A few minutes after the publication of Mr. Trump's social media, the S&P 500 increased by more than 7%. He ended the day up 9.5% his biggest day gain since 2008. The Nasdaq Composite saw his second largest increase in session recorded to finish 12.2% more.

Democratic senators now call for an “urgent investigation”, saying that the American president has created circumstances where market manipulation could have taken place.

“This sequence of events raises serious legal problems and ethics,” said senator Adam Schiff in a letter to the American government's ethics office.

“The president, his family and his advisers are only placed to be aware and take advantage of non -advertising information to inform their investment decisions.”

Mr. Schiff then quoted Elon Musk as an example, saying that his post as principal government advisor grants him access to information not available to the public who could affect his vast commercial interests.

“The shares of Elon Musk's company, Tesla, increased by 18% immediately after the president's announcement to suspend most of the prices,” said Schiff.

“The apparent conflict of interest on the problems that President Trump presents Mr. Musk postulates to all the White House employees and directors, including special government employees who may have access to non -public information concerning the final deliberations and changes in the pricing policy.”

Chris Murphy fears that it can be a “huge scam”. (Photo AP: J. Scott Applewhite)

Democratic senator Chris Murphy said the American president had telegraphy to his social media disciples that they should buy actions, alleging “that it could be a huge scam”.

“Trump's position changes every hour gives many opportunities to anyone who has early access to information to earn cargoes of money, either by investing at the right time or withdrawing their market money at the right time,” he said in a video published on social networks.

Democratic senators allege that Trump's conduct has presented opportunities where the market could have been manipulated.

Market handling occurs when someone artificially affects the supply or demand for guarantee, such as the increase in equity prices or the decline dramatically.

According to the United States Security and Investment Commission, it involves techniques that disseminate false or misleading information on a company, and by showing a guarantee either more actively negotiated or in less request.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2025-04-11/donald-trump-market-manipulation-accusations/105165546 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos