What is the 1807 insurrection law? Will Trump invoke martial law?

Currently, there are discussions circulating according to which President Donald Trump could plan to invoke the 1807 insurrection law.

The online rumor claims that President Trump will invoke the Insurrection Act on April 20, and then declared martial law.

Thanks to this act, Trump could deploy the American army to the southern border and order the troops to help the police to conduct domestic policies.

What is the 1807 insurrection law? Will Trump try to invoke it?

The 1807 insurrection law, although rarely used, is a law that allows the president to use the federal army, or to federalize the National Guard, in order to act as the application of civil law and to remove uncontrollable manifestations or other cases of civil disturbance, reported the independent.

When Trump came into office in January, he signed a decree declaring a national emergency at the American-Mexican border.

“Due to the severity and emergency of this current danger and the imminent threat, it is necessary that the armed forces take all appropriate measures to help the Ministry of Internal Security to obtain a complete operational control of the South border,” reads the decree.

Under article 6 of the decree, Trump also said that within 90 days of proclamation of the order, the defense secretary and the internal security secretary must submit a report concerning the conditions on the southern border.

In their report, the Defense Secretary and the Secretary of Internal Security must include: “Recommendations concerning additional actions which may be necessary to obtain a complete operational control of the southern border, in particular invoking the 1807 insurrection law”, reads the decree.

The decree was signed on January 20, which means that the 90 -day report on the southern border will soon reach the president's office.

What is martial law?

Martial law refers to the replacement of civil government by the military regime and the suspension of civil legal processes for military powers.

Martial law can continue for a specified time, or indefinitely, and civil freedoms can be suspended as long as martial law is promulgated.

The martial law has been declared in the United States at least 68 times, mainly by federal officials and states, not by a president since the civil war.

Presley Bo Tyler is a journalist of the Louisiana Deep South Connect team for Gannett / USA Today. Find it on x @ PresleyTyler02 and send an email to [email protected]

