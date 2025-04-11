Will tensions between Turkey and Israel burst on Syrian litigation?

Last week, Israeli planes struck the T4 air base and Hama airport in Syria, as well as two other military air bases. The operation, according to several Hebrew media, aimed to frustrate Turkish efforts to install air defenses and radar systems on targeted sites. The Israeli attack is part of a greater and imminent confrontation between Ankara and Jerusalem.

Syria is currently the most active front of this competition. The other points of friction include Judea and Samaria, Gaza and the eastern Mediterranean. But what are the motors of the dispute, and why have the last months experienced a sudden and clear escalation in its intensity? Is Israel and Turkey installed on an inevitable collision trajectory? The president of Turkey Recep Tayepp Erdogan and the Islamist AKP have held power in Türkiye since 2002. The presidency of Erdogan should be seen in historical terms. The Turkish chief is engaged in the transformation of Turkey, both internally and in his relations with his environment.

The recent arrest of the mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, is the last indication that Erdogan does not intend to yield power thanks to the electoral process. In recent years, step by step, Erdogan has emptied these power centers in Türkiye who could have challenged him; The army, the courts, the media, were all brought to the heel. The political opposition is also neutralized by administrative means.

Regarding the foreign relations of Turkey, the strategy of Erdogan and its allies was not less transformational. Ankara embarked on an affirmation strategy, moving away from the pro-Western position that characterized Turkish foreign policy in the years of the Cold War.

Instead of this pro-American orientation, Turkey has currently launched a path that combines the alliance with the movements of political Islam, with a revenge neo-Ottoman perspective, in which Ankara seeks to affirm the influence unilaterally and then dominate points through a large strip of territory extending from Golf to Iraq and the Levant, on the other side of the Mediterranean and Libya.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomes the public of the General Assembly, carrying a scarf with the flags of Palestine and Turkey, while he leaves after the Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas in the Turkish Parliament in Ankara, Turkey, August 15, 2024. (Credit: Reuters / Umit Bektas)

By seeking to be the dominant power of the region, Turkey has established permanent military bases in Qatar, Iraq, Syria, Somalia, north of Cyprus and Libya. He launched military operations against his Kurdish enemies in Iraq and Syria in 2016, 2018 and 2019, leading to de facto control of territorial expanses in the two countries.

In the eastern Mediterranean, Turkey signed a treaty with Libya in 2019, claiming a large exclusive economic zone (EEZ); If he is accepted, he would give Ankara access to natural gas deposits. The agreement was not accepted by Greece, Cyprus or Israel.

The current friction resulted in Turkey which uses its naval ships to harass ships Explore natural gas resources in Greek or Cypriot water. He is ready to announce a similar ZEE with Syria.

In Libya, Ankara's intervention using proxy forces and drones, as well as its own troops, led to the preservation of the government of the national agreement dominated by the Islamists in Tripoli.

In a number of areas, Turkey's employment by its state forces has become hand with partnerships with local Sunni movements and militias.

These are generally, but not always, of Islamist nature. (More specifically, in the Iraqi context, Turkey has worked with non -Islamist Sunni groups). In Libya, Iraq, Syria and the Palestinian territories, Ankara worked with local forces to build its power and influence.

Turkey's support for Hamas

Turkish support in Hamas in the Palestinian context is part of this broader image, as is the collapse in Israeli-Turkish relations, which is the direct result of Turkey's transformation under Erdogan. After a brief apparent rapprochement in the pre-October period of 2023, relations are now at their lowest point. On May 5, 2024, Turkey announced an immediate suspension of all trade with Israel.

The Turkish chief openly supported Hamas in his war against Israel. Participate in a prayer service to mark the end of Ramadan on March 30, he said: “May Allah, for the good of his name … Destroy and devastate the Zionist Israel.” Elsewhere, he compared Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Hitler and said that Israel intended to invade Turkey.

An active office in Hamas remains in Istanbul. It was from here that the kidnapping and murder of three Israeli teenagers were planned and who launched the War of Israel-Hamas 2014 (Protective EDGE operation). Turkey facilitates Hamas activities in the region and provides Hamas from Turkish passports.

This affirmative foreign policy model and supporting Islamists is not new. Why sudden climbing?

During a period, it seemed that Iran had become the main winner of the fragmentation and the troubles that have swept the Arab world in the past two decades. Tehran's proxies dominated Lebanon, Iraq and a large part of Yemen.

The Iranians seemed to have successfully defended their client in Damascus. They were the main patrons of the Palestinian Islamist militias. And where the Iranians had not entered, the system of the ancient Arab states had asserted itself against the Sunni Islamist uprisings of the Arab Spring – especially in Egypt and Tunisia.

The Turks and their Qataris allies, who had sought to climb on the wave of Sunni Islamism, seemed to have lost their bet. But events since October 7, 2023 have considerably changed this image. The Iranian proxies system received a mutilring in the hands of Israel.

In Lebanon and Iraq, the militias of Iranian customers have, for the moment, withdrawn from the fight. The damage suffered by these militias unexpectedly allowed the resurgence of the Sunni Islamist forces supported by the turquies in Syria, which finally managed to destroy the Assad regime.

The march of Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham of the province of Turkish protected Idlib in Damascus brings to Israel the very real possibility that a new Islamist regime will be built under the supervision of the government of Erdogan hostile and aggressive. Such a regime will constitute a powerful new addition to the list of regional assets of Turkey.

The placement of Turkey's S-400 air defense systems in Syria would make Israel unable to respond to assault or to use Syrian airspace on the way to Iran. A new powerful, powerful, powerful, centralized Islamist Syria, with an army built by Turkey, would form a powerful instrument in the hands of a Turkish president who made his political intentions towards Israel very clearly.

It is for this reason that Israel obviously determined that no new jihadist regime can be allowed to be born. The Israeli activity model in Syria since the fall of Bashar al-Assad reflects this decision.

All this is reflected in the creation of a buffer zone of the province of Quneitra; The plea according to which Russia should be authorized to keep its bases in the West, the United States remaining in the east; support for the independent military capacity of the Druze in the South; And the determination to prevent the emergence of a new Islamist military capacity supported by Turkey.

After the raids on T4 and Hama, Hakan Fidan, Turkish Foreign Minister and former head of intelligence, said that Turkey was not looking for confrontation with Israel in Syria.

However, the interests and strategies of the two countries in Syria seem diametrically opposed, Turkish-Israeli relations already poisoned due to the emergence of Islamist governance and supported by Hamas in Ankara and with Turkey pursuing aggressive and expansionist policies of the region. Additional deterioration seems likely.