PM Modi reacts to the BJP-AIADMK alliance at Tamil Nadu, invoke Mgr, Jayalalithaa | India News





Tamil Nadu BJP-AIADMK Alliance: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today praised the BJP alliance with the AIADMK at Tamil Nadu while saying that the National Democratic Alliance would take Tamil Nadu to new summits of progress and will serve the state with diligence. The reaction of the PM Modi occurred a few hours after the Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shah, with K Annamalai and the chief of the AIADMK, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, jointly announced the decision to challenge the polls of the Tamil Nadu Assembly in 2026. “Stronger together, united to Tamil Nadus Progress! Happy that Aiadmk joins the NDA family. Together, with our other NDA partners, we will take the Tamil Nadu to new peaks of progress and serve the state with diligence. Prime Minister Modi also said that the DMK government is necessary for Tamil Nadu's progress. “For the progress of Tamil Nadus and to preserve the uniqueness of Tamil culture, it is important that the corrupt and divide DMK is uprooted as soon as possible, what our alliance will do,” said Prime Minister Modi. Amit Shah today has also confirmed that Palaniswami will direct the NDA in the polls of Tamil Nadu, which suggests that the chief of the AIADMK can become CM if they win the survey. Shah also said that two key problems – the distribution of seats and the distribution of ministries after the formation of the government – will be decided later. “AIADMK has no conditions and requests … We will have no interference in the internal questions of the AIADMK … This alliance will be beneficial for the NDA and the AIADMK …”, said Shah. EPS also rewarded the greetings of PM Modi. “I am extending my gratitude to the honest Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji for his unwavering support at AIADMK. We are honored to be welcomed in a partnership with NDA. An alliance based on a shared vision for the Tamil Nadus Progress realize the aspirations of the people and contribute to their transformative vision, “said Palaniswami. He added that the NDA is committed to building a larger Tamil Naduone free from dynastic policy, corruption and bad governance. “The inhabitants of Tamil Nadu deserve a transparent government and focusing on development and we are determined to deliver it in the next assembly elections,” said EPS.

