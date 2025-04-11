



This week, we attended the greatest economic master's strategy of an American president in history, according to Stephen Miller, advisor to Donald Trump.

The American presidents who turn most of its aggressive commercial prices have been brilliantly executed, said the Billionaire Bilk Ackman. Manuel, Art of Agreement.

Someone should talk to investors about this astonishing genius act, because they do not seem to have obtained the memo. American actions shouted above in the aftermath of Big Blink, coming out one of the greatest jumps ever recorded. But the next day, the photo was not pretty for the Maga team: a balayage higher on the markets of Asia to Europe, but a great drop in the United States. The US dollar, which failed to attract its usual safety research buyers during the Trumps mini-clue, has dropped once the president took a step back on the prices, and again when American actions have resumed their slides.

The over-interpretation of short-term movements is a risk here. But all of this suggests difficult truths for the American administration: investors in stocks prefer to put money to work elsewhere, and the basic financial treasures of the country and the dollar lose the brilliance of the global hegemonic domination which they have enjoyed for decades. Confidence has disappeared, or at least considerably weakened, and it is difficult to see what can bring it back while Trump is in the White House, even beyond.

The markets concern the calculation sheets and the figures on a screen, but they are also motivated by nebulous things such as vibrations and reputation. For the United States, they are based on features that investors have never seriously questioned: the rule of law, the development of reasonable policies and robust independent institutions. Trump questioned all of this.

Other small countries and markets can share lessons on how it tends to take place. British markets are still working on egg shells more than two years after Liz Truss burned down the golden market. Whenever the Chancellor of New Rachel Reeves work opens her mouth, holders of British government obligations fear a replay. The market is marked. Japan is still working hard to convince global asset managers to trust its purse 30 years after its implosion. Investors still fear false blades.

It takes time to dismantle positive or negative stereotypes, without major shock. In the United States, this major shock is Trump. For investors around the world, US stocks and bonds have been at home for years. American assets occupy a much greater slice of the average investor portfolio than the relative size of its economy, in order of 60% of global stock indices or 70% of developed markets. Its state obligations form the basis of the financial system.

For decades, parking in the United States was the routine, hassle and neutral option. Everything else requires more brain power, more analyzes, more justification. It is down. US treasury bills behave more like flying and slightly adventurous British nicknames. Some even compare them to emerging market obligations: the encroachment of the United States is the great theme of market circles this week.

The interaction of policy, trade and markets is not useful for the United States either. The crushing trade with China crushes the Chinese must hold dollars. Does Trump really want to see what's going on if this request evaporates? A fixation has developed to find out if China could sell its assets in dollars at this stage. This is not the right question. The fact is that he may not need to accumulate more, at least not at the typical rate. The effect is always potentially nasty for borrowing costs.

The optimistic case is that we have passed the stupid peak. The markets have imposed a certain discipline on the more bizarre trumps on the prices this week and perhaps, now, some of the adults in the room can guide future economic policy on a less conflicting basis.

But as pointed out by former Polish chef Lech Wasa, you cannot transform a fish soup into aquarium. It is difficult to see a path to normality.

Aside from China, Trump went down. But what prevents him from changing his mind? What should his successor prevent trying a replay? Long -term investors are not in mood to do so every four to eight years.

Thus, a risk premium sit on American assets which was not there before. The Trump bonus, if you want.

When recovery begins, and it will have or at least always done on history does not expect the United States to dominate as it has always done. Its actions include a political risk for the first time. His obligations no longer act as if they were really without risk. The dollar does not act as a magnet during periods of stress, nor as a currency anticipate a resumption of American economic growth.

Unlike this gloom, Europe now has a case of investment as strong as it is two weeks ago. It is seriously a question of stimulating the adoption of the euro as a reserve currency, and it deepens its internal financial integration. Is it too regulated and slower? Of course. But does he explode historical geopolitical alliances and play chicken with world trade? No.

Whatever happens, the American markets will wear a scar that will last.

