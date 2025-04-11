PM modified informed the rape of Gang Varanasi, orders a “strictest action” against the culprits





Last update: April 11, 2025, 12:23 The case involves the alleged gang rape of a 19 -year -old woman by 23 people over six days. PM Modi ordered the official to take strict measures against the accused in a varanasi gang rape case | Pti image Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a detailed briefing on the alleged gang rape of a young woman in his parliamentary district Varanasi, where he arrived to launch several development projects. The case is linked to the alleged gang rape of a 19 -year -old woman by 23 people over several days. So far, police have arrested nine accused and said the other suspects are apprehended as soon as the investigation is developing. The police commissioner, the Division Commissioner and the district magistrate informed the Prime Minister of the case, after which he ordered them to take the most strict measures against those responsible and to put in place effective measures to prevent such incidents in the future. Immediately after landing in Varanasi, the Prime Minister was informed by the police commissioner, the division commissioner and the district magistrate on the recent criminal incident rape in the city, “a statement from the Uttar Pradesh government. “He asked them to take the most strict possible measures against the culprits and to implement appropriate measures to prevent such incidents in the future,” he said. Varanasi Gang-Vin Houses The father of the victims said that his 19 -year -old daughter had left the house on March 29 to visit a friend, during which she came into contact with a group of boys. According to police, the girl was attracted and taken and raped for several days. The victim allegedly alleged that 23 people had raped her over a seven -day period. The police found the victim in poor condition “on April 4 and precipitated her in the hospital to be treated there. She was in poor condition. After treatment, when she became normal, she told the ensemble incident,” said the daughters' father. According to police, the accused drugged the victim and moved him between several hotels during the abuse. Location : Varanasi [Benares]India, India India News PM modified informed the rape of Gang Varanasi, orders a “strictest action” against the culprits

