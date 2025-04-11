Democrats wonder if Trump and his allies have embarked on the crime of initiate on prices





The White House denied that Trump engages in market manipulation and accused Democrats of “playing partisan games”.

It is the responsibility of the President of the United States to reassure the markets and the Americans about its economic security in the face of non-stop media, “said the White House spokesman Kush Desai, in a statement.” Democrats have reduced Chinas's cheat for decades, and now they play partisan games instead of celebrating President Trumps yesterday to finally the China corner.

There is no evidence that Trump was trying to manipulate the markets or that he or one of his advisers and allies acted on domestic information. But the time of messages led to calls for meticulous examination.

A group of 19 Democrats in the House, led by the representative Maxine Waters, the best democrat of the Chamber's Financial Services Committee, sent a letter to the Chairman of the Securities Commission and the Exchange Commission, Paul Atkins, asking for an investigation into any infractions to the initiate and the market manipulation violations surrounding the announcement of the tariffs. NBC News obtained the letter in advance.

“Given the uncertainty of the moment when the president decided in private to suspend the prices, and the fact that he summoned several meetings during this period (including with the members of the Congress), there is an open question as to who had access to this equipment, non -public and moving the market”, the Inspector General of the SEC and the Dodaro gene, the head of the SEC accounting.

Jessica Baxter, spokesperson for Gao, confirmed that the office had received the letter and dealt with the request. The representatives of the SEC did not return the requests for comments.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-MASS., Argued that Trumps Truth Social Post was at least sufficient smoke for an investigation, but told journalists that she thought it should come from an independent entity, not by Democrats or Republicans.

I think we need a complete independent investigation on who was trade, who made money, who knew what, and when they knew, Warren said.

Sense. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., And Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., Sent a letter to the American commercial representative Jamieson Greer and the chief of staff of the White House Susie Wiles, asking for answers to a series of questions related to the question of whether Trump, his family or any member of his administration participated in “the initiate trade or the illegal financial transactions” Price.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y., who co-pacarraine the legislation this year to prohibit members of the congress from having or negotiating actions, told journalists that anyone who had expired in the last 48 hours and has made an incredible amount of money before at this price announcement, which is right in this house, must respond to this.

In an article on X, Ocasio-Cortez noted on Wednesday that the members of the Congress have until May 15 to submit their financial disclosure reports. “Any member of the Congress who bought shares in the last 48 hours should probably reveal it now,” she said.

Senator John Cornyn, R-Texas, defended the president and shot down any allegation of market manipulation or initiate negotiation, telling NBC News on Thursday, they do not have the opportunity to search President Trump any idea of ​​initiate trading is ridiculous.

The president of the room, Mike Johnson, R-La., Also seemed to make fun of allegations while speaking to journalists.

“I think that today would be a great day to buy actions,” he said.

Kate Santaliz

Rob Wile

Rebecca Shaked

Frank Thorp V, Syedah Asghar, Alexandra Marquez, Kyle Stewart and Alana Satlin contributed.

