Jokowi is ready to face the trial of a Boyamin child on Esemka cars





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – The 7th president, Joko Widodo, is ready to face a default trial concerning the cancellation of the production of Esemka cars. The trial was filed by AUFAA LUQMANA RE, an NGORESAN resident, RT01 RW02, Jebres Village, Jebres District, Solo, Central Java, which had been recorded in the District Court of Solo City.

“Later, we will invite us to the lawyer because we have given everything to the lawyer,” said Jokowi when he was met by journalists at his home in Sumber Village, Banjarsari District, Solo, Friday April 1122.

AUFA is the son of the President of the Indonesian Anti-Corruption Society (MAKI) Boyamin Saiman. In addition to Jokowi, there are two other defendants, namely the 13th vice-president Ma'ruf Amin and PT Solo Manufacturing Kreasi (SMK) as producer of the Esemka car.

Jokowi said he was ready to serve the trial as a citizen who obeyed the law. “It is a primacy of law, everything is the same in the eyes of the law. Yes, there is a trial,” said Jokowi.

Jokowi has not yet confirmed that he would attend the inaugural trial of the default trial to be held on Thursday, April 24 or not. He claimed not to consult his trial.

Jokowi said he had prepared a different legal team from the team who had a legal action that would have a false diploma. “Different cases of different lawyers,” he said.

Responding to the ESEMKA car factory which would not be operational, Jokowi said it was a private company. While being mayor of Solo to the president, Jokowi only encouraged the work of professional schoolchildren.

“Yes, who is the factory? It is very private. In fact, we, as mayors, does not encourage the work of professional schoolchildren. With technicians in the automotive field, we encourage, we want to invite to test the emissions,” he said.

“It must be done by the government. But after that, whether someone wants to invest in it or not is another problem. We also encourage investors who want to invest in it.”

According to Jokowi, investment in the automotive field is to face competition that is not easy. In addition, private companies are implementing competitive strategies. “Investment in the car is not easy,” he said.

When asked if he had to follow the development of the Esemka car factory at that time, Jokowi said he was already in the private sector. “When we follow it all the time? Yes, we have opened it, but the problem of production, marketing problems, the problems after sale and not the sale must be the business of the company,” he said.

