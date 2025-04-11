Politics
Donald Trump's pricing war with China could see Australians pay less for Chinese manufacturing products
The dramatic tariff hikes of the American president Donald Trump on China are ready to assess many of his goods on the American market and the Australians could benefit from it.
Huge flows of electronics, machines, toys and other products once for the United States will need a new destination, according to economists.
It could be Australians who benefit from cheaper goods, because commercial barriers put American consumers out of reach for Chinese exporters.
The Tit-For-Tat trade war continues to simmer, China imposing a 125% rate on American imports from today.
A 145% rate is in place for Chinese imports to America.
In his first public comments on the pricing policy of American president Donald Trump, Chinese president Xi Jinping said yesterday that there were “no winners” in a trade war.
On Friday, Us Time, the press secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt, said that Mr. Trump was “optimistic”, an agreement would be concluded with China.
“If China continues to fight back, it's not good for China,” said Leavitt.
Trump announced this week a 90 -day break on “reciprocal” samples from all countries of the world except China. However, a price of 10% on imports to the United States remains in place.
Australian consumers could benefit
Independent economist Saul Eslake said that Chinese manufacturers had two choices to reduce the volume of goods produced or to seek new markets for their products outside the United States.
He said Australian beef, barley, seafood and wine producers were confronted with the challenge of finding new markets when China introduced trade barriers in 2020.
Eslake said that an increase in Chinese exports to Australia may have advantages.
“It would be a good thing if, for example, the result was less Chinese Chinese manufacturing cars, cheaper Chinese manufacturing mobile phones, toys, clothes and any other type of thing we import from China,” Eslake told ABC.
“”As Christmas approaches, toys that could otherwise have been in the stockings for American children could find themselves in the stockings for Australian children as an alternative.“”
He said Chinese high -end electronics production, cars and fashion items was not directly competed with the Australian industry.
“It is difficult to think of a reason for which the Australian government should show China's efforts to sell these products to Australians at lower prices,” he said.
“This would result, all the others being equal, in lower inflation, and it could in turn result, all being equal, in interest rates that we would have otherwise.
“So, I think, I think, inclined to say:” What do you like? “”
Opportunities and challenges for Australian industries
Lisa Toohey, an expert in international trade law at the University of NSW, said that the amount of Australians would pay for Chinese manufacturing products in the future would ultimately be limited to American consumers.
She said that if they were not ready to pay more for them, the Australians would collect the services, but it would be on a product by product.
Given the 125% sample on American products entering China, she said that Australian products were more competitive against American alternatives and which could open doors to local producers.
“The advantages that the United States has obtained when Australia and China did not get along so well, we could now review with Australian products, they could be more favorable in China,” said Professor Toohey.
She said that a possible growth market could be for soybeans.
The United States exports some $ 12 billion ($ 19.2 billion) in Soy in China each year, but it said it was now up to the Chinese market due to the new import tax.
Although she said that some Chinese products could easily go to Australia, she said that others, like cars for the United States, could not be sold quickly on the Australian market.
“The security requirements can be different, consumer preferences can also be different,” she said.
“It is very difficult for most industries to turn around and reconfigure their short -term trade relations.”
“Uncertainty is not good for investment”
While China is looking for new markets outside the United States, Eslake said that the Australian steel industry would keep an attentive eye on any cheaper Chinese imports.
He said industry could put pressure for the federal government to protect it by imposing anti -dumping laws, which would prevent China from exporting cheap steel to the Australian market, making local products not competitive.
Vladimir Tyazhelniko, lecturer in economics at the University of Sydney, said, saying that Chinese steel has had an impact on the world market.
“If they export less steel to the United States, this would depress the world prices of steel and make more difficult for steel produced by Australia,” said Dr. Tyazhelniko.
Given the chaos of the past fortnight, he said that it was incredibly difficult to predict the impact of the tariff trade war on Australia.
“One thing we know with certainty is that this uncertainty is not good for investment, not good for business or for trade,” he said.
He warned that the tariff war could cause global slowdown, which could reduce the demand for key Australian exports to China, including coal and iron ore.
“If there is a global slowdown or a lower manufacturing request for Australian exports [in China]This is an important threat to our economy, “
He said.
American prices have sent countries rushing to manage a global trade environment.
China has signed two agricultural commercial protocols with Spain covering pork and cherries this week because it sought to repair its relations with the European Union the last major free market of its products.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday.
This week, senior finance officials and the Central Bank of China, Japan and South Korea met to discuss the impact of American prices.
The Trump administration said this week that more than 75 countries had made efforts to discuss samples.
Vietnam, South Korea and Japan should be one of the first countries to meet Mr. Trump to negotiate the prices.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2025-04-12/trump-tariff-war-us-china-australia-cheaper-chinese-goods/105165900
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Men's Tennis Drops Road Match in Georgetown
- The older president elected older undergoes a medical check DW 04/11/2025
- Chinas XI to visit Southeast Asia while commercial conflicts with us widen
- Actions jump, bonds are swinging while the drop in the US dollar indicates more fear in the middle of the trade war
- Alabama Football: Jah-Marien Latham, the last national champion of Tide, plays the leading role
- What does Jared Kushner do now? – BBC News
- Will the UK government commit honorable to prohibit the trophy of animal imports?
- Residents ask for more help to Myanmar after the earthquake
- Trump gives military competence on federal border land
- Orise Sir James – By Gideon Haigh
- Akhila Jayaram and Ben Cope: The disorder of student visa patterns is a conservative manufacturing mess – we must clarify it
- Trump says he had a cognitive test during his physiqueExBulletin