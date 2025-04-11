Donald Trump's pricing war with China could see Australians pay less for Chinese manufacturing products

The dramatic tariff hikes of the American president Donald Trump on China are ready to assess many of his goods on the American market and the Australians could benefit from it.

Huge flows of electronics, machines, toys and other products once for the United States will need a new destination, according to economists.

It could be Australians who benefit from cheaper goods, because commercial barriers put American consumers out of reach for Chinese exporters.

The Tit-For-Tat trade war continues to simmer, China imposing a 125% rate on American imports from today.

A 145% rate is in place for Chinese imports to America.

In his first public comments on the pricing policy of American president Donald Trump, Chinese president Xi Jinping said yesterday that there were “no winners” in a trade war.

On Friday, Us Time, the press secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt, said that Mr. Trump was “optimistic”, an agreement would be concluded with China.

“If China continues to fight back, it's not good for China,” said Leavitt.

Trump announced this week a 90 -day break on “reciprocal” samples from all countries of the world except China. However, a price of 10% on imports to the United States remains in place.

Australian consumers could benefit

Independent economist Saul Eslake said that Chinese manufacturers had two choices to reduce the volume of goods produced or to seek new markets for their products outside the United States.

Telephones built in China for the American market could be exported to Australia instead, lowering the prices of Australian customers. (Reuters: Bobby Yip))

He said Australian beef, barley, seafood and wine producers were confronted with the challenge of finding new markets when China introduced trade barriers in 2020.

Eslake said that an increase in Chinese exports to Australia may have advantages.

“It would be a good thing if, for example, the result was less Chinese Chinese manufacturing cars, cheaper Chinese manufacturing mobile phones, toys, clothes and any other type of thing we import from China,” Eslake told ABC.

“” As Christmas approaches, toys that could otherwise have been in the stockings for American children could find themselves in the stockings for Australian children as an alternative. “”

He said Chinese high -end electronics production, cars and fashion items was not directly competed with the Australian industry.

“It is difficult to think of a reason for which the Australian government should show China's efforts to sell these products to Australians at lower prices,” he said.

“This would result, all the others being equal, in lower inflation, and it could in turn result, all being equal, in interest rates that we would have otherwise.

“So, I think, I think, inclined to say:” What do you like? “”

Opportunities and challenges for Australian industries

Lisa Toohey, an expert in international trade law at the University of NSW, said that the amount of Australians would pay for Chinese manufacturing products in the future would ultimately be limited to American consumers.

She said that if they were not ready to pay more for them, the Australians would collect the services, but it would be on a product by product.

What is a price? A price is a Tax on an imported product from another country

from another country It is paid to the government by the company that matters

that matters The price is generally Calculated as a price percentage paid by the importer to the foreign seller

paid by the importer to the foreign seller Historically, prices have increased prices as higher product costs are Often transmitted to consumers

Given the 125% sample on American products entering China, she said that Australian products were more competitive against American alternatives and which could open doors to local producers.

“The advantages that the United States has obtained when Australia and China did not get along so well, we could now review with Australian products, they could be more favorable in China,” said Professor Toohey.

She said that a possible growth market could be for soybeans.

The United States exports some $ 12 billion ($ 19.2 billion) in Soy in China each year, but it said it was now up to the Chinese market due to the new import tax.

Although she said that some Chinese products could easily go to Australia, she said that others, like cars for the United States, could not be sold quickly on the Australian market.

“The security requirements can be different, consumer preferences can also be different,” she said.

“It is very difficult for most industries to turn around and reconfigure their short -term trade relations.”

Chinese manufacturing cars will probably have to find new markets due to American prices. (Chinatopix via AP))

“Uncertainty is not good for investment”

While China is looking for new markets outside the United States, Eslake said that the Australian steel industry would keep an attentive eye on any cheaper Chinese imports.

He said industry could put pressure for the federal government to protect it by imposing anti -dumping laws, which would prevent China from exporting cheap steel to the Australian market, making local products not competitive.

Vladimir Tyazhelniko, lecturer in economics at the University of Sydney, said, saying that Chinese steel has had an impact on the world market.

Chinese Internet users boycott American products The memes mocking the American president and his prices become viral in China.

“If they export less steel to the United States, this would depress the world prices of steel and make more difficult for steel produced by Australia,” said Dr. Tyazhelniko.

Given the chaos of the past fortnight, he said that it was incredibly difficult to predict the impact of the tariff trade war on Australia.

“One thing we know with certainty is that this uncertainty is not good for investment, not good for business or for trade,” he said.

He warned that the tariff war could cause global slowdown, which could reduce the demand for key Australian exports to China, including coal and iron ore.

“If there is a global slowdown or a lower manufacturing request for Australian exports [in China]This is an important threat to our economy, “ He said.

American prices have sent countries rushing to manage a global trade environment.

China has signed two agricultural commercial protocols with Spain covering pork and cherries this week because it sought to repair its relations with the European Union the last major free market of its products.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday.

This week, senior finance officials and the Central Bank of China, Japan and South Korea met to discuss the impact of American prices.

The Trump administration said this week that more than 75 countries had made efforts to discuss samples.

Vietnam, South Korea and Japan should be one of the first countries to meet Mr. Trump to negotiate the prices.