Mickey Rourkes hilarly bizarre Donald Trump Verdict resurfaces after Celebrity Big Brother





Your support helps us tell the story

From reproductive rights to climate change in Big Tech, the independent is on the ground when history develops. Whether it is to investigate the finances of the Pro-Trump PAC of Elon Musk or to produce our latest documentary, “ The A Word '', which highlights American women who fight for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to analyze the facts of messaging.

At such a critical moment in American history, we need journalists on the ground. Your donation allows us to continue sending journalists to talk to both sides of history.

Independence is reliable by Americans in the whole political spectrum. And unlike many other quality media, we choose not to prevent Americans from our reports and analyzes with payment walls. We believe that quality journalism should be available for everyone, paid by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

Mickey Rourkes Bizarre Verdict on Donald Trump resurfaced after the actors' stay on Celebrity Big Brother.

The actor, whose credits include Angel Heart, 9 1/2 weeks and the wrestler, has caused controversy since entering the ITV complex on Monday, April 7).

After eyeing the co-host of TV shows Aj Odudu when he entered, he then made homophobic comments to his colleague Jojo Siwa and offended the actor Donna Preston with a comment on his weight.

Throughout his week on the show, Rourke was also questioned by his competitive colleagues about his Hollywood career as well as his opinions on Donald Trump, of which he is not a fan.

Rourke is a celebrity that was a vocal critic of the Trumps in the past and, after the last episode of Celebrity Big Brother was broadcast Thursday, April 10, viewers wondered about an alleged incident in the United States.

In CBB, Rourke said: I got in hot water in the United States by commenting on a particular person that I will not mention. But it was not to laugh when the secret services came and spoke to me.

The actor immersed himself in this subject on Piers Morgans Talktv Show Unnsored in July 2022. The viral clip shows a frostbite back and forth between Rourke and Morgan, with Rourkes answers becoming more and more bizarre.

The interview with Morgans focused on the reasons why Rourke had shared an image on X / Twitter which represented the statue of freedom in tears.

This has led to an unexpected way to an affirmation that the actor was visited by the secret services for a bad praise of Trump.

Watch Apple TV + free for 7 days

New subscribers only. 8.99 / month. After free trial. Plan automobile yields until canceled

Try free

Watch Apple TV + free for 7 days

New subscribers only. 8.99 / month. After free trial. Plan automobile yields until canceled

Try free

They call it the United States of America, but it is now the divided states of America and there is a great reason for that, but I will not enter it because I do not need another visit to the secret services, he replied.

Open image in the gallery

Piers Morgan interviewed Mickey Rourke in 2022 (YouTube)

When Morgan asked him: when have you ever had one? Rourke said: Oh, about six months ago, led Morgan to ask: why?

To this, Rourke, after a long break, said: Make a wild assumption.

Morgan then asked: was it because of something you said about President Trump ?, Rourke confirmed it, saying that he just said the truth.

When Morgan pushed the actor on what it was, a rourke with a stony face, after another long break, replied quietly: read in my mind.

CBB fans react with surprise to the views of Rourkes on Trump, having supposed that he would be a supporter of the Republican president.

Open image in the gallery

Mickey Rourke on Celebrity Big Brother (ITV)

Those who suggest that the actor is a fan of Trump is sent the interview clip as proof on the contrary.

Rourke received an official warning from ITV producers after using a gay insult intended for Siwa. The interaction started after the actor said to Siwa: if I stay more than four days, you will no longer be gay, before saying that he will attach him.

Siwa rejected the comment saying: I can guarantee that I am always gay and that I will always be in a very happy relationship. He apologized to Siwa a few hours later.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/tv/news/mickey-rourke-donald-trump-celebrity-big-brother-b2731468.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos