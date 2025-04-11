The Flashback Titik Puspa moment met Jokowi, the artist who is now dead had recalled the character





Indonesiadaily.co.id – The 7th president of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) recalled the moment with the late Tespa Puspa who had now been buried in Tpu Tanah Kusir, Jakarta, Friday April 11, 2025. Judging by the Official Instagram download of Jokowi @jokowi, the time of the meeting seemed full of laughter in the atmosphere of the commemoration of the National Music Day on March 9, 2017. Jokowi was also standing with Titik Puspa making a warm conversation on the podium. Read also: Andre Taulary Stories of the Last Moment of filming with Titik Puspa: grandmother holds my hand, speaking rather weakly “I'm very proud, but you are not thin. Most of them think, sir, it's a lot of noise, sir, later,” said Titik in Jokowi in the commemoration of the National Music Day at the Jakarta State Palace in 2017. The woman who is colloquially called Eyang Puspa then asked Jokowi to transmit it to collect children to learn to sing, dance and act since 2014. At that time, Eyang Puspa recalled the importance of character lessons for children in Indonesia. Read also: Us vs vs China Trade war update: Bamboo Curtain Country deletes the import rate of uncle SAM goods at 125% “And I also teach character. Well, he must tell me to sing nationalist songs,” said Titik Puspa. “Well, the song I made. I want you to listen to one. I brought the children, sir,” he pleaded. Responding to the demand, Jokowi then nodded and called him ready to listen to more than one song created by the famous Indonesian musician. “It's good, two May,” replied Jokowi. Titik Puspa then said that the song taught at the 10 children had been recorded in the form of CD and DVD with a total of 140,000 pieces. At that time, the country's musical maestro declared that recording would be distributed throughout the Indonesia region of Sabang in Merauke.

