The government rushes to save British steel while the company faces the crisis in the crisis | British steel
High stoves have been in Great Britain steel for 300 years, since they helped start the industrial revolution. This weekend, the Parliament will remain for the first Saturday in decades when he tries to keep the last two ovens walking a little longer.
Keir Starmer reminded deputies to discuss emergency powers to direct steel companies, including British Steelworks British steels, to preserve capacities and ensure public security. This decision would be short of nationalization, but it would give the government more influence on the steel industry than at any time from Margaret Thatcher.
The government rushes to save Scunthorpe after its Chinese owner Jingye Steel Group last month said that he was planning to close it, with a probable loss of 2,700 jobs. Starmer and the business secretary, Jonathan Reynolds, hope that the En Marche factory in the coming weeks while they are developing the longer term plan, with a nationalization option.
British Steel faces a crisis in a crisis: in the short term the following week, he needs materials, including iron pellets and coke coal, otherwise he faces the perspective that cooling ovens beyond easy or affordable recovery. Customers flee, which makes job losses inevitable.
People knowing this week's talks between the British government and Jingye said it seemed to have been patient with Chinese companies. The government had proposed to buy raw materials so that the high -term stoves operate in the short term, but this offer has not been adopted. Parliament could be able to avoid the short -term crisis on Saturday.
Union leaders representing steel workers said they were relieved that the government seemed to go to public property. Charlotte Brumpton-Childs, former SCUTHORPE ACIERIC and GMB Syndicate National, said nationalization was the only way to save the British steel industry and that the ability to direct the actions of the company was the first step in this process.
However, even nationalization will not deliver the workers of the biggest questions about its long -term future. Jingye had rejected an offer of 500 m of support to switch to electric arc ovens to match the aid given to Tata Steel in Port Talbot, in the south of Wales, but Scanthorpe will have to change if he wants to have a future in a zero net carbon emission world.
The Scunthorpe factory in difficulty has passed between many owners since the privatization of the British steel industry in 1988. Its former Indian owner Tata Steel sold it to the investment company Graybull Capital in 2016, only for Graybull to release in 2019. Jingye was the subject of an agreement with an agreement with disabled by Boris Johnsons to buy the factory insolvency.
Jingyes timing seems to have been unhappy. Since he took over, British Steel has lost a 350 m cumulative, according to the accounts until the end of 2023. The company was not helped by the turbulence of the coronavirus crisis and a world overabundance as a vast Chinese industry, producer of more than half of the steel world, tried to find buyers.
It was before Donald Trumps, the prices were added to turmoil, making exports to the United States more expensive and threatening a global recession.
It is not an environment conducive to the Labor government to undertake a major nationalization. The steel industry has therefore been reassured that the workforce has therefore presented so far engaged in a manifesto to invest 2.5 billion billions of things in the sector, which has survived deep discounts to spend international aid and advantages.
This commitment will be tested at its limit if the work decides to appropriate steel that loses money and needs hundreds of millions of investment pounds. But the possibility of guiding a nationalized British steel industry in the decarbonization revolution will also have its attractions.
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2025/apr/11/government-scrambles-to-save-british-steel-as-company-faces-crises-within-crises
