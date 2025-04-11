No new bjp chef reflects the problem of the Modis rubber stamp

Presented as most of the world, the Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party will celebrate half a century shortly after the next Lok Sabha elections, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces a problem now.>

In the past year, Modi has failed to focus on a leader who will replace JP Nadda as the next BJP chief, and to think that no effort has been implemented.>

Modi, who had remained away from Nagpur in the past 11 years, practically projecting that I am the monarch of everything I survey, now took the first step by visiting the seat of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) a fortnight ago, in an apparent decision to bring the Sangh on board. The visit was more considered a movement to appease the feelings of Nagpur.>

Thus, the latest news that surfaces, citing anonymous sources, is that the next president of the BJP will be decided this month.Exactly, the same thing was also said last month in the same way. The moral of history is not only that the baratration is always on, but also that the question is taciturn.>

If we bring back the Minister of Maison Amit Shah to its nominal value, it takes time to choose a leader from a wide party having 10 to 12 crore more Karyakartas (workers). >

It is necessary to examine the meeting of the chief ministers of the party and the heads of the state parties summoned by the national president of the BJP, Nadda, in the midst of the continuous expectation of the election of his successor.>

The budgetary session of the Parliament which has just finished has had a leader of opposition like Akhilesh Yadav to search the BJP for his inability to choose his leader despite Tomment of Tom as the biggest party in the world.>

Playing safely, consumer media do not take note of the problem since Lok Sabha's surveys in order to report that it is simply not an important problem.One thing is clear: the character of larger than life requires that the one who occupies the party leaders to be his most reliable colleague or someone of weight so light / pen that he could be guided properly.>

The BJP has a kind of guided democracy and therefore be the president of the party or the president of India, the councils are practically compulsory. No one says it from the roofs. Nadda was unanimously elected to the BJP national president in January 2020 and took over from Shah was largely installed in these two categories, but since he finished his mandate, research has become inevitable. And it's been almost a year since Lok Sabha's polls for which his mandate was extended.>

A similar strategy was adopted when Ab Vajpayee and LK Advani were at the head of the organization and they did not run the party.>

But this time, unlike Modi and Shah at the present time, Vajpayee and Advani were the most senior leaders in the party who have gone through the era of the old Jan Sangh.>

Thus, during the Vajpayee-Advani era, the BJP had K. Jana Krishnamurthi, Kushabhau Thakre, Bangaru Laxman, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu and even Rajnath Singh as party leaders. Nitin Gadkari, known for his close ties with the RSS, was brought in particular circumstances.>

The code not written in parliamentary democracies is that anyone who is appointed to the Party Chiefs Post must be a kind of proxy of the Prime Minister for the proper functioning of the government and the organization. The double engine of the Prime Minister and the party leader alone could draw the mastodon, goes the argument.>

When Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat, he made sure that the party had a docile leader of the party and no one remembers the name of any of the presidents. The state RSS also took the rear seat.>

Modi is known for my path or the philosophy of the highway in terms of party. Its detractor, Sanjay Joshi, who has been in a political desert since May 2014, when Modi has become the Prime Minister, says a lot.>

The BJP initiates insist that it was not an easy task of bringing Shah as a party leader, but Modi had made Herculean efforts to ensure that his man on Friday obtains the position. This time, the speech was that an important part was strongly opposed to bringing Shah for his proximity to the Prime Minister and the fact that they both belonged to Gujarat. A sign of the RSS was vital, as he is now.>

The only time Modi-Shah did not have its decisive impact on the selection of a chief minister was in 2017 in the Uttar Pradesh where Adityanath was brought after numerous deliberations due to the insistence of the Sangh.>

This time, Manoj Sinha, was the Prime Minister's warm favorite for the first job in the Uttar Pradesh. Sinha is now the Lieutenant-Governor in Jammu-et-Cachemire in the midst of the speeches that his calls to return to the state policy have not found the favor of New Delhi.>

Reports citing anonymous sources have made the Prime Ministers visit the RSS headquarters last month could not break the ice between the Sangh and the BJP for a consensus on the next party president.>

Quoting initiates, several reports suggest that the management of the RSS has refused to approve the names proposed by the BJP, remaining firm that the next party leader should be a strong organizational leader and not a rubber stamp.>

The delay in the election of the next BJP chief indicates that Modi is not his own man to make the key decision.>

Sunil Gatade and Venkatesh Kesari are journalists based in New Delhi.>