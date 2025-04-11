Mayor of Istanbul imprisoned Mamolu appeared before the court for the prosecutor's threat accusations





ADVERTISEMENT The mayor of Istanbul's imprisoned opposition appeared before the court in one of the several cases against him, encouraging hundreds of supporters to gather before the prison where the hearing took place. Ekrem Mamolu was thus in Silviri prison west of Istanbul since his official arrest for corruption on March 23. The current judicial case alleys that he threatened a prosecutor and is one of the six before his arrest last month, causing national demonstrations. Addressing the judge, Mamolu said he was in court because he had won three elections against the person “who thinks he has Istanbul”, a reference to President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, who launched his political career as mayor of the city in the 1990s. Erdoan was strongly involved in supporting his party's candidates against Mamolu. The hearing was followed by the wife and the son of Mamolu, as well as the legislators of the Republican People's Party (CHP), Halk TV and other media. The case was adjourned until June 16. The mayor, who is also the main challenger of the 22 -year -old rule of Erdoan in the next presidential election, risks more than seven years in prison and a political ban for “threatening, threatening and insulted people working in the fight against terrorism”. The accusation follows from the comments he made on January 20 in which he criticized the chief prosecutor of Istanbul, Akn Grlek, on criminal affairs addressed against other opposition personalities. Mamolu was detained on March 19 in relation to two investigations, one focusing on corruption in the municipality of Istanbul and another terrorism alleging ties in the electoral pact of his party with pro-Kurdish politicians. Demonstrations calling for its release and at the end of the Democrat decline in Turkey under Erdoan led to the arrest of around 2,000 people for attending rallies prohibited by the city authorities. The mayor was officially appointed as a presidential candidate of the CHP when he was in detention. An election should be held in 2028, but could come earlier and the imprisonment of Mamolu was largely considered to be aspolitically motivated despite the government of Turkey that the judiciary is independent and exempt from political influence. Also Friday, two other courts of Istanbul also held hearings on cases against Mamolu. One is a case of spurting that dates back 10 years, when he was mayor of the Beylikdz district of Istanbul. ADVERTISEMENT The other alleges the collection of illegal donations and stems from a video broadcast as the local elections in recent years showed the CHP staff with the silver bundles.

