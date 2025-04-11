



At 78, Donald Trump is the oldest American president to take office. Now he undergoes the first physique of his second term. Friday, he visited Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a physical exam and a series of medical tests. He wrote on Truth Social Monday that he was ready for his exam and that he never felt better, but nevertheless, these things must be done!

We do not know how much information La Maison Blanche will publish Trumps medical examinations.

Trump has published many details on his physical health for seven years. During the 2024 campaign, Trump promised that he would disclose his information on health, but did not do so, leaving decades of tradition among the presidential candidates. After a ball torn his ear lobe during an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July, his former White House doctor Ronny Jacksonnow, a member of the Congress of Texasreleased, a letter describing the injury to his ear.

In the past two years of the Trumps first quarter, the White House has recommended the amount of information publicly shared on Trumps' health treatments. In October 2020, Trump was hospitalized in Walter Reed with a serious case of COVID-19, but the White House released relatively few details on his health after recovering from the disease. In 2019, Trumps Medical Checkup was held next to its public schedule until a few days later, and the White House published little information on the results.

The last time the public received detailed information on Trumps Health, it was in 2018. In a 2018 check at Walter Reed supervised by Jackson, the Trumps are heart and blood tests were normal. At the time, Trump took a statin to lower his cholesterol, aspirin and the favorable to prevent hair loss, and he received vaccination blows to prevent pneumococcal pneumonia and hepatitis A and B.

At the time, Jackson stood on the podium of the White House information room and took questions from journalists on the exam. Jackson said Trump had incredible genes, but he advised Trump to do more exercise and eat healthier foods. If he had a healthier diet in the past 20 years, he could live up to 200 years, said Jackson.

Jackson was not the first of Atmene's doctors to make hyperbolic statements on his health.

When Trump presented himself to the presidency in 2015, his personal doctor Harold Bornstein published a brilliant assessment. Bornstein wrote at the time that if Trump won the 2016 elections, he would be the healthiest individual elected to the apparently non -scientific president in a medical report. Three years later, Bernstein told CNN that Trump had dictated the letter to him.

The White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told journalists on Friday that Trumps Doctor will provide an update after physical presidents in the transparency effort. She said that Biden's White House had a lack of transparency when it was a question of describing the health and skills of Bidens and accused journalists of engaging in a cover. President Biden had repeatedly mixed the names of the countries and had lost his thought during public remarks and had reduced press conferences and his interactions with the press.

With report by Nik Popli

