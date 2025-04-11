Jokowi underlined the lawyer to deal with Esemka's default trial





Tempo.co,, Solo – The 7th president Joko Widodo or Jokowi appointed a solo lawyer, YB Irpan, like his lawyer to deal with the default for the cancellation of the production of Esemka cars.

The trial was filed by AUFAA LUQMANA RE A, a resident of Ngoresan, RT 1 RW 2, Jebres Village, Jebres District, Solo, Central Java. The inaugural trial of the trial was to be held at the Solo District Court on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

Met after meeting Jokowi at the Sumber residence, Banjarsari District, solo, Friday afternoon April 11, 2025, YB Irpan said that his party was still studying the content of the trial brought by AUFA to its customers.

“Essentially, the default trial is due to contractual relations. Well, the problem is whether the applicant and Mr. Jokowi who were prosecuted, including Mr. Ma'ruf Amin and the director of PT who produced or marketed ESEMKA, there was an agreement on the agreement with the applicant,” IPAN told journalists.

He said that the characteristics of the default value, namely to have a valid agreement and that part has not complied with the agreement.

He stressed that Jokowi had no agreement with AUFA LUQMANA as a applicant. In fact, he said Jokowi did not know the applicant. He only learned that the applicant was the son of the president of the Indonesian anti-corruption company (Maki) Boyamin Saiman.

“And it was already I Mature (Deliver) with Mr. Jokowi that there has never been a constraint in the form of an agreement with someone who has now filed a complaint that is authorized to Mr. Boyamin and his friends, “he said.

He said Jokowi, both when he was the president mayor, had the idea of ​​producing Esemka cars as a national car. According to him, it was a natural thing and it was a good intention.

Asked about Jokowi's provided in the inaugural trial of the default trial at the Solo District Court on April 24, IRPAN confirmed that his party would be present representative Jokowi because he had received power.

