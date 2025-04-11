President Trump did not seem to worry about it because his world rates have sparked stock market sales and wiped billions of dollars in wealth.

Be cool, he told the Americans.

He then blocked eyes Wednesday afternoon against financial disorders, in particular a rapid increase in state bond yields which could shake the dominant position of the dollar and the foundation of the American economy.

By interrupting certain prices for dozens of countries for 90 days, he also gave something to his main rival, the Chinese leader Xi Jinping, with whom he has embarked on a chicken game which risks decoupling the two largest economies in the world and overthrowing world economic order.

Mr. XI learned that his opponent had a point of pain.

As reckless and ruthless as Mr. Trump may seem in certain parts of the world, in Mr. Xi and China, he is posing with a leader and a party of the party which have a long history of resolute research of policies, even when they have resulted in an economic and human disaster.