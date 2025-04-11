Politics
In American prices – China, Trump showed Xi that he had limits
President Trump did not seem to worry about it because his world rates have sparked stock market sales and wiped billions of dollars in wealth.
Be cool, he told the Americans.
He then blocked eyes Wednesday afternoon against financial disorders, in particular a rapid increase in state bond yields which could shake the dominant position of the dollar and the foundation of the American economy.
By interrupting certain prices for dozens of countries for 90 days, he also gave something to his main rival, the Chinese leader Xi Jinping, with whom he has embarked on a chicken game which risks decoupling the two largest economies in the world and overthrowing world economic order.
Mr. XI learned that his opponent had a point of pain.
As reckless and ruthless as Mr. Trump may seem in certain parts of the world, in Mr. Xi and China, he is posing with a leader and a party of the party which have a long history of resolute research of policies, even when they have resulted in an economic and human disaster.
Among the Chinese, a consensus among the criticism of Beijing and his supporters is that the end of the game can be summed up with which leader can ensure that his people endure misery in the name of national interest.
Prices and even economic sanctions are not Pressure points from Xi Jinpings, Hao Qun, an exiled Chinese novelist who writes under the name of Murong Xuecun, wrote On X. It is not particularly concerned about the difficulties that prices can cause ordinary people.
Unlike Mr. Trump, Mr. XI does not speak to the Chinese public through social media platforms, although he controls them all. Everything he says and does is choreographed. It is impossible to get into the head because the public knows little about it beyond its official facade. But an overview of the way he could react in his dead end with Mr. Trump can be found by examining how he considers the difficulties, his relations with the Chinese public and his file as a chief of a nation of 1.4 billion people.
The Chinese Internet is full of nationalist chatting on the need to storm resolutely and stand up to the end.
People shared a video Clip for President Mao Zedong talking about the Korean War: we will fight for as long as they want to fight, and we will fight until we win completely.
Mao Ning, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chinas, shared comments made by President Mao in 1964, calling the United States a paper tiger. Do not believe his bluff, President Mao told a French delegation from the Parliament visiting China. A blow, and it will burst!
Some online commentators have invoked the big leap forward to show the capacity of the communist parties to apply austerity in terms of difficulty. The party led the campaign between 1958 and 1962 to quickly industrialize China. His policies have challenged the science and the laws of nature, leading to famine and tens of millions of deaths.
While hungry people in the countryside use cannibalism, President Mao educated Farmers eat the sound of grains and edible wild plants. Endor the difficulties for a year, two years, even three years, and to turn things right, he said.
Mr. XI, which some Chinese consider a successor to Maos of the mantle, likes to talk about the advantages of the difficulty.
Born in a revolutionary family, Mr. Xi has experienced political troubles and adversity at a young age. His father, Deputy Prime Minister, was purged when Mr. XI was 9 years old. During the cultural revolution, Mr. Xis' father was seriously persecuted. The son, not yet 16, had to move to a village deep in the Loess plateau and work as a farmer.
The difficult seven years that I spent living and working in the countryside were an excellent test for me, he said in a long functionality by the official Xinhua news agency. Whenever I encountered difficulties later, I thought of how, even in such difficult conditions at the time, I could still get things done.
It was in 2023 and the economy of Chinese had trouble recovering from the cocovio pandemic. Young unemployment has skyrocketed. Mr. XI told young people that they should learn to eat bitterness, using a familiar expression that means enduring difficulties.
In a state media article Regarding Mr. Xis' expectations for the young generation, the word difficulty was mentioned 37 times.
At the beginning of 2022, it was obvious that the Omicron variant was too contagious to contain, but that almost all the other countries that had adopted the vaccines were able to reopen their savings. But Mr. Xi insisted that China lives through his zero draconian measures cocoded while resisting the importation of Western vaccines. Hundreds of millions of people have endured locking, daily tests and forced quarters. Many lives and livelihoods have been ruined.
In recent years, Mr. XI has resisted calls for many economists and even his own civil servants to provide cash support to the public to stimulate consumption. In a speech in 2021, he exhorted against welfarism, saying that, once social benefits are increasing, they do not come back.
The truth is that 600 million Chinese do not take less home $ 140 A month and has a minimum of benefits, a major reason for which they save so much and consume less than the needs of the economy.
Mr. XI finally ended Zero Covid, but suddenly did it without appropriate vaccination. Many were quickly infected, the elderly died and the long lines were formed outside the crematories.
The chronic real estate collapse of Chinas seems to have ultimately brought Mr. Xi to accept the idea of helping consumers, although some economists think it can be too late, especially in the face of the trade war.
Mr. XI has a point of pain on the economy: he cannot let things go so bad that she endangers the legitimacy of the rule of the parties. The national demonstrations in November 2022 helped to end zero at the end. Prices threaten Chinese exports, which lead the country's economy. On Friday, Mr. Xi made his first public comments on the tariff war.
The development of Chinas has always been based on autonomy and hard work; Never on the charity of others, and without fear of unfair suppression, it was cited by the state media.
As the world has learned this week, Trump cannot completely ignore the financial markets or the billionaires of Wall Street and Tech that supported his campaign. They contacted the members of his cabinet to express their concerns. Even loyalists like Elon Musk and William A. AckmanThe healing fund manager, expressed his disagreement with the pricing policies of the presidents.
It is difficult to imagine that all Chinese entrepreneurs would dare to do the same or, like Mr. Musk, to have the chain to express their concerns to Mr. XI, who dismissed his political opponents and repressed private companies. If Mr. Trump aspires to absolute power like Mr. XI, he has a long way to go.
I have checked Chinese social media in recent days to chase any well -known business or entrepreneur complaining about the trade war. I found none. Ordinary people who deplored online that they have been faced with salary discounts or lost cases due to prices have been slaughtered by nationalist commentators and antipatriotic labeled.
This is a base with which Mr. Trump cannot compete.
Submitting to hegemony has never been an option for China, a Weibo user wrote on Thursday. If we could expel the Americans during the Korean War, we have nothing to fear. We have to answer with an iron fist. The comment was loved more than 3,000 times.
