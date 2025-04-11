What is Donald Trump's approval rating today? What latest polls say?





Donald Trump says he doesn't want steel in Japanese hands

Donald Trump said on Wednesday April 9, 2025 that he did not want to see us fall into Japanese hands. This occurs after instituting his 90 -day break on most of the prices he imposed a week earlier.

Reuters

Presidential approval notes are a measure of what Americans really think about their professional performances one day given, often motivated by its management of the problems to be accomplished. Here's how Trump questions today after this week's price and scholarship chaos.

Thursday, President Donald Trump said that he could not conclude an agreement with trade partners in the 90 -day break during last week's price announcement, the rate rates will go up. Although he defended the prices at a meeting with his office, he admitted that there were problems in the deployment process.

Trump's trade war with China increased 145% withdrawal from Chinese imports and China retaliated with 125% on their imports of American goods.

The president shared a media verification article on Friday morning: “We are doing very well on our pricing policy. Very exciting for America, and the world !!! it evolves quickly. DJT”

The United States has a chance to do something that should have been done decades ago. Don't be weak! Don't be stupid! Do not be a panican (a new party based on weak and stupid people!). Be strong, courageous and patient, and the size will be the result!

– Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) April 7, 2025

Having launched a historic world trade war that established the stock market for the roller coaster, Trump's approval notes were to change. His presidential approval rating remained stable in the first two months and even reached his note from all time in one or the other of his conditions.

However, his third month in power shows that the opinion of the American public went in the middle of the assault of prices and commercial wars and the growing fears of a possible recession.

According to Harrisx surveys, Trump's approval rating has dropped 5 points since the prices were announced on April 2, with a 47% approval rating against 49% disapproval. He also showed that 54% of voters now think that the economy is on the wrong track against 37% think that it is on the right track with 10% not yet.

When asked what voters thought of their personal financial situation, respondents in the survey showed that 38% thought it was getting worse, 31% saying that it was improving and 29% said either.

Interestingly, on the subject of prices as an effective foreign and economic policy, the public was quite divided with 49% saying that it was effective and 51% believing that it was not effective.

In the midst of last week's tariff disorders, the Quinnipiac university survey shows that 72% of voters think that prices will harm the short -term US economy while only 53% think that prices will harm long -term and 41% think that this will help the long -term economy.

The Quinnipiac survey has also shown that voters are very divided with regard to the way they see what political party cares more about their needs and problems, 33% saying the Democratic Party, 33% saying the Republican Party and 31% say neither. Note: Among the self -employed, 46% said that none of the two parties cared, 27% said that the Democratic Party was concerned and 25% said the Republican party was more careful.

Here is what the most recent polls on Trump's presidential notes are showing at the moment.

What is Trump's current presidential approval rating?

According to Rasmussen reports the survey daily, Trump has benefited from a regular note of employment approval of more than 50% per day from its inauguration until April 3 the day after the price announcement. His note has since dropped more to a current approval of 47% and 51% disapproval every day.

The latest Harvard Caps / Harris survey revealed that 49% of registered voters approved Trumps' professional performance, compared to 52% last month in the same survey. Although the decline, it always questions a higher favorability of the 46% that disapprove of.

This survey also revealed that 54% of voters think that Trump does a better job than his predecessor, former president Joe Biden, noting that this figure is also lower than his employment approval at 58% last month against Biden.

According to the most recent Reuters / Ipsos survey, 42% of Trump's professional performance approval, compared to 45% a few weeks before. His overall note remains higher than his first mandate and more than Biden interviewed for most of his administration.

Trump still gets higher notes on the management of his immigration policy with 48% approval against 44% who disappear. On the theme of the way Trump was managing Russia, 48% disapproved and on Ukraine, 46% disapproved, many are not yet sure.

With regard to Vice-President JD Vance, he has a favorable opinion of 41% against 49% of an unfavorable and special government agent Elon Musk showed a favorable 39% against 57% unfavorable.

The Realclear survey, which includes 15 different pollsters, including those mentioned above, shows that Trump's overall favorability fell to 47.0% against 50.2% which disapproves, to date.

Note: the polls are constantly changing and different pollsters require different varieties of the population. These figures were reflected on Friday April 11, 2025 at 11 a.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.northjersey.com/story/news/2025/04/11/what-is-trumps-approval-rating-today-what-polls-say-now-president-trump-job-approval-rating-current/83040995007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos