



Professor John Bew, who was an advisor in Sunaks foreign policy, was recognized for his political and public services. Bew, who is the son of the crossed counterpart Lord Paul Bew, was appointed by Boris Johnson for the role in 2019. He continued to play in the same role for the successor of Johnsons Liz Truss and later for Sunak. In 2013, he became the youngest person of all time to hold the president of research on foreign policy in the Library of the US Congress. When he had around thirty, John Bew was educated by Cambridge was a professor of war studies at Kings College in London. He contributed to several political publications and wrote several books, including a rented biography of the former Prime Minister of Labor, Clement Attlee. Bew worked closely with Rishi Sunak on Windsor's framework. The former Secretary of State Theresa Villiers was also recognized in the list of honors of the resignation of Sunaks. The deputy for Barnet held the post from 2012 to 2016. The mandate of Ms. Villiers, as Secretary of State, included the G8 summit successful at CO Fermanagh in June 2013. She also chaired 11 weeks of talks in Belfast in 2013, which led to the Stormont House agreement. After implementation problems, she chaired 10 additional weeks of talks in 2015, which delivered the new departure contract. Former English cricket player James Anderson was also knight in the Sunaks list. Sir James, who retired from the Cricket test in July after having taken more counters than any quick launcher in the history of the test, is joined on the list by a certain number of conservative politicians who have received peers and chivalries. The former secretary for education and housing, Michael Gove, would have received a seat in the House of Lords after being strongly tilted for a peerage. Mr. Gove, who is now editor -in -chief of the magazine Spectator, served in the cabinet of four prime ministers. Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor of the Cabinet of Sunaks, and former Foreign Affairs Secretary James were intelligent. There were also Chevalettes for the former defense secretary Grant Shapps and the former secretary for work and pensions Mel Stride. John Bew with Rishi Sunak. Image: Simon Walker / 10 Downing Street News Ratcing Up – Friday April 11 Elsewhere, Matthew Vaughn, the filmmaker behind Layer Cake, Kick-Ass, X-Men: First Class and the Kingsman franchise, also received a chivalry for his services to the creative industries. Alongside Gove, Sunak has made four other former conservative deputies, including former transport secretary Mark Harper, former Whip Simon Hart, former secretary-Scotland Sir Alister Jack and former Attorney General Victoria Prentis KC. Two other superior conservatives Eleanor Shawcross, who previously was director of the Political Unit number 10, and Stephen Massey, former director general of the Conservative Party, also received peers.

