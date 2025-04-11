Erdoan slaps Israel and calls peace to the antalya diplomacy forum





The place has witnessed strict security procedures, in particular multiple barriers separating the public guest platform in particular around the Syrian transition president Ahmad al-Sharaa, which was prevented from interacting with the participants inside the room. In his opening speech, Erdoan said: We want the Antalya forum to be a message of good will. There is an important international interest in this forum, and we want to send a message of peace to world peoples. Erdoan condemns Israeli assault and defends Palestinian and Syrian stability Erdoan has launched strong criticisms of Israel for his actions against the people of Gaza, declaring: Israel becomes more cheeky because of the silence and the indifference of the world. Staying silent on the massacres of Israel is participation in the crime. Israel is a terrorist status is not another way to describe it. He underlined: no one has the right to qualify the Palestinians as terrorists or insult their struggle. Peace in the Middle East cannot be carried out without the establishment of a free and sovereign Palestinian state based on the borders of 1967. Erdoan also discussed Israeli attacks on Syria and Lebanon, pointing out efforts to encourage sectarian divisions in the region: by attacking Syria and Lebanon, Israel becomes a source of regional instability. He tries to inflamm the ethnic and sectarian discord in Syria to undermine the gains of the Revolution and obstruct the efforts to face extremist groups. He said: Syrias' security and stability are part of ours. Those who seek to prolong the suffering of the Syrian people must be ready to pay the price. We will not allow anyone to destabilize Syria. Erdoan calls for humanitarian diplomacy and a regional peace belt Erdoan noted the alignment between Turkey, the United States and Russia with the issue of Syrian territorial unity, stressing that standing for injustice is a human duty. He added: the global system has failed to solve many crises. The international community is unable to develop more just and human policies. We must highlight the power of humanitarian diplomacy in problem solving due to the position against injustice is a human duty before it is political. He concluded by saying: the world is greater than the five permanent members of the Security Council, because humanity is greater than five. In Ankara, we prefer dialogue to conflicts, collective reasoning and global conscience to polarization. We want our region to enjoy peace instead of conflict and prosperity instead of blood eras and tears. Reaching peace requires more efforts than making war. Erdoan said that his country seeks peace in Ukraine, Syria, Gaza and Libya, and aims to build good neighborhood relations, declaring: We want to establish a peace belt in our region. We covet that no one landed, and we prioritize people on resources.

