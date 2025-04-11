Politics
Why will China not give in to Trump
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump boasted that many foreign leaders kissed him to avoid the steep prices that have been imposed on their country. But the chief of China, Xi Jinping, was not one of them. We are waiting for their call, said Trump about Chinas leadership in a social media position.
He may be waiting for a moment. XI has become the most powerful political figure in Chinas in half a century by promoting new Chinese nationalism by rushing to anyone, especially the President of the United States.
To seek to negotiate American conditions would be deeply embarrassing for Xi and could potentially weaken its position and even control of the Communist Party and the country, said Steve Tsang, director of the Soas China Institute of the University of London to me. This is because the party justifies the dictatorship of XIS by describing it as the ultimate defender of the Chinese man who will restore the glory of Chinas and will reach the Chinese dream of national rejuvenation. It must be seen resisting foreign oppressors who seek to humiliate China and thwart its legitimate increase.
The Chinese people will never allow foreign forces to intimidate, oppress us or enslave us, said Xi in a discourse commemorating the centenary of the Communist Party in 2021. Anyone who cripples the delusions of making their heads and will reverse the blood on the large wall of the steel.
It is therefore not surprising that Xi quickly retaliated against Trump while other leaders retained themselves. Trump slapped 34% additional on Chinese imports on April 2, and Xi responded two days later with a 34% rate on American imports. Trump then retaliated by imposing another duty of 50%, which Xi equaled the next day. Trump tried to isolate Xi on Wednesday in break most of the prices on all countries for 90 Dayxcepts for China, on which he further increased his functions. On Friday, Beijing again increased its rights to American imports.
While the two countries exchanged punch against the punch, the XIS government reported a calm resolution. An editorial in the People every dayThe main newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party has cited Xi saying that keeping the composure, strengthening confidence and focusing on the good of doing our own work is the keys to overcoming various risks and challenges.
The Chinese Communist Party characterizes Trump's trade war as an American effort to contain and remove the economic success of Chinas The government is fully ready to thwart, according to a comment from the People every day. This framing commits Beijing to hold on, because the alternative is for a party which predicted its power over the projection of the force to seem capitulating to a hostile assault.
Trump and his team do not seem to understand XIS political realities. They seem to believe that if they continue to increase the pressure, XI will eventually arrive. The American secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, said that XIS reprisals were a big mistake. Because China exports so much more to the United States than to import, they play with a pair of two, he said.
He is not mistaken about the risks. Chinese exports to the United States totaled nearly $ 440 billion last year and are a major job. The research firm based in London Capital Economics has projected in a recent report according to which these exports could fall by more than half if Trump's prices remain in the Chinese beach in difficulty the economy in difficulty can afford.
But China also has a lever effect in this relationship. US companies and consumers are counting on Chinese imports. XI has already restricted the exports of certain rare land metals, because the industry of the Instancean industry dominates. Yesterday, Chinas regulators targeted Hollywood, announcing that they would reduce the number of American films approved for the screening in Chinese theaters. In addition, Trump is under pressure, both markets (probably causing the 90 -day break) and in his inner circle, with tensions on prices that are unleashed between Elon Musk and the White House Advisor Peter Navarro.
Trump's comments suggest that Hed prefers to struggle. I think he will want to conclude an agreement, Trump said about XI on Wednesday. I think it will happen. Well, receive a phone call at some point, and he will be gone for the races.
Finally, Trump and Xi could find their way to the negotiating table. But that will only happen if XI can appear at least the equal of Trump, if not the man controls it. Trumps' approach so far does not invite this result. Its tariff scheme seems to have degenerated from a program to restore American manufacturing to a little more than a form of blackmail to extort concessions from American trade partners in the process allowing Trump to present himself as a powerful leader whose ass is kissed.
The leaders of the United States and China need for interior political reasons, to be the best dog. The problem is that only one of them can be.
Sources
2/ https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2025/04/china-us-tariff-negotiations/682405/
