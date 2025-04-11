We are going to take the Tamil Nadu to new heights, explains the PM Modi while the AIADMK returns to the NDA led by BJP; DMK target





Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the renewed alliance between the AIADMK and the BJP at Tamil Nadu before the assembly elections, and said they will take the Tamil Nadu to new heights.

Stronger together, united to the progress of Tamil Nadus, said the Prime Minister in a position on X.

Narendra Modi also declared that he was happy that the AIADMK joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Happy AIADMK joins the NDA family. Together, with our other NDA partners, we will take the Tamil Nadu to new summits of progress and use the state with diligence. We will ensure a government that fills the vision of the Grand Mgr and Jayalalithaa Ji, he said.

The Prime Minister also searched the DMK in power at Tamil Nadu.

For the progress of Tamil Nadus and to preserve the uniqueness of Tamil culture, it is important that the corrupt and divider DMK is uprooted as soon as possible, what our alliance will do, said Prime Minister Modi.

The leaders of AIADMK and BJP have decided to fight the next surveys of the TN assembly with allies under the NDA banner. This election will take place at the national level under the supervision of Narendra Modi and the chief of the AIADMK, Edappadi Palaniswami, at the level of the state, told journalists at a press conference.

“The DMK criticized the AIADMK for joining the BJP, qualifying the Tamil Nadu betting alliance.

The alliance came one day that has experienced many twists and turns. At the end of the afternoon, Shah sewed the BJP alliance with the main opposition party of Tamil Nadu, Aiadmk, after a discussion with the ideologist RSS and S Gurumurthy.

The two parties in 2019 fought the elections of Lok Sabha together and again joined the fight against the polls of the Assembly two years later. However, after the victory of DMK, they collapsed and announced that they would break the alliance in September 2023.

The leaders of AIADMK and BJP have decided to fight the next surveys of the TN assembly with allies under the NDA banner. This election will take place at the national level under the direction of Narendra Modi and the chief of the AIADMK, Edappadi Palaniswami, at the level of the state, said Amit Shah at the press conference.

I am convinced that NDA will obtain a massive majority and will form the government of the NDA in Tamil Nadu, he added.

The alliance of BJP and AIADMK would have broken out on certain remarks by the leader of BJP Annamalai on the late pillars of the AIADMK, including Jayalalithaa.

