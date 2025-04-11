The new National Museum of Modi gains French support: Matinaux links

To receive morning links in your reception box every day of the week, register for our Breakfast with ArtNews Bulletin.

Neh Finance Trump PROJECT. THE National endowment for human sciences will redirect its funding to President TrumpThe proposal for “national garden of American heroes” garden of sculpture, reports the New York Times. The news comes after Trump's administration ordered the NEH to cancel more than 85% of existing subsidies at the United States Historical Museums and Sites, and to make massive staff cuts, that the Washington Post The reports actually started yesterday. The number of layoffs was not immediately clear, but a representative of the NEH union said that “almost 75% of the staff should prepare for it”. As for Trump's sculpture park, people who attended a meeting in terms of the project would have declared on Wednesday that it was supposed to celebrate the interpretation of patriotism by Trump. This, while the endowment goes to the defense of the White House agenda, including the celebration of the 250th Anniversary of American independence on July 4, 2026.

France, India, Museums. France Museumsthe company based in Paris which managed the creation of Louvre Abu Dhabiwas used to help build a new national museum in Delhi, reports The world. The museum project is led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is supposed to be a major upgrade to the small existing national museum in India, but the new institution, called the Yuga Yugeen Bharat, is already subject to a heated debate on the way it will represent the history of the country. Modi has been criticized as archaeological as a political arme, in particular by building a Hindu temple in the city in the north of Ayodhya, on a site on which Muslims and Hindus have been fighting for decades, as Artnews reported. In addition, little information on the project budget or the planned programming has been made public. The involvement of France had so far escaped the opinion of the public, but the attention has started to seriously: “by helping a future national museum designed by the Hindu nationalists, France will contribute to the rewriting of history”, declared Christophe JaffrelotA French political scientist specializing in the region.

A group called Everyone hates Elon organized a protest art project in London, where the public is invited to seize a hammer and break an old man Tesla (while wearing protective helmets), in the name of a “debate on wealth inequalities”. The Tesla Model is broken and labeled, initially supplied by a donor to this purpose, will then be sold at auction, with the product to support the well -esmized organizations of the food bank. [The Guardian]

17th The atmospheric pollution particles of the century help to date a mysterious Vermeer Painting, which surfaced publicly in 2004. Feldspath particle deposits between layers of painting in “young woman sitting in a virginal”, will come from Delftware Ceramics in the artist's hometown and help explain how Vermeer finished painting and when. [The Art Newspaper]

Lebanese architect Lina Ghotmeh was selected by Qatar museums To design the new permanent Qatar pavilion in the Biennial gardens in Venice. It marks the first pavilion to be added to the place in the past 30 years. [Dezeen]

The collection of self -taught artist and the early and ardent boss of the art of graffiti, Martin Wongis presented at New York City Museumin an exhibition organized by Sean CorcoranEntitled “above the ground”, until August 10. Wong, an American from Gay Chinese who also co -founded the short duration American graffiti museum In 1989, died after receiving a diagnosis of HIV, but not before giving more than 300 important works of art and other media in the museum. [The New York Times]

Say goodbye. An intriguing art project invites the public to say goodbye, whatever it can mean for them, reports the Los Angeles Times. Artistic duo Alexis Wood and his partner, documentary filmmaker Adam Trunell Placed instructions on the few remaining paid phones around Los Angeles, who invite users to get the phone, compose a free number and leave a message on a recorded line to “say goodbye”. The recorded responses are then modified and shared on social networkswhere anyone can listen to them. (If the appellants want their contribution to remain private, they are asked to say.) The recordings gathered “are snapshots of sorrow, and our desire to connect, but also audio newspapers in Los Angeles”, writes Todd Martens. Some call goodbye to someone who died, or apologize, others, say goodbye to an old self, while they are trying to move on in their lives. “Yes, this salary phone works,” read the stickers placed on phones. “One day, they will have left, like you, me and everyone,” he said, before inviting people to leave their message, “before it is too late.”