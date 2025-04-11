Trump Xi Jinping: Trump told his team that China should be the first to contact us on the price war: report





Donald Trump told his team that China should be the first to move in pricing. President Donald Trump told his team that the United States would not try China first and that China should be the first to move, two senior White House officials told CNN when China had slapped a 125% reprisal rate in response to the 145% American rate. In private discussions a few hours before China announced its new prices, the Trump administration warned Chinese officials against such a decision and they were told that Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to call on with Trump.

But the United States woke up at the announcement of 125% tax and a comment from Xi that China is not afraid of an “unfair removal”. Beijing refuses to organize a leading level phone call

Before the start of the trade war, US officials had transmitted Beijing for about two months that Xi should ask for an appeal with Trump. But Beijing refused to organize a leading level phone call, said the CNN report, explaining that XI does not want to be considered low by taking the first step.

The report indicates that China has been trying to create a rear chain for months, but it has not succeeded. The Trump administration did not like Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi as an interlocutor and said that he was not close enough to the inner circle of XI. Chinese officials were presented with the specific names of the people with whom the Trump White House would like to get involved, but China will not move, according to the report. 'Give an inch to the intimidator …' '

China has said that any dialogue must be based on equality, respect and mutual benefits. “If the United States really wants to have talks, this should stop its capricious and destructive behavior. For the well-being of the Chinese and the people of the world, for equity and the justice of the world order, China will never bow to the maximum pressure of the United States. Give a thumb, it will take a mile,” said the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The statement has proven that China is trying to take an upper hand over the United States and wants them to take the first step. Why will Trump not call XI

The White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trumo was optimistic about the conclusion of a trade agreement with China. The statement came in response to a journalist who asked why Trump did not call Jinping. “President Trump said he had an excellent relationship with the Chinese XI, he is ready to speak to him directly,” said a journalist. “Why does the president not pick up the phone and not make this ball?”

“All the things that the president has just said is true,” said Leavitt, adding that Trump “would be graceful if China intends to conclude an agreement with the United States. If China continues to retaliate, it is not good for China.”

“The United States of America is the best strongest and strongest country in the world, as evidenced by the more than 75 countries which immediately called the administration to conclude good deals,” said the press secretary. “The president therefore wants to do what is good for the American people, he wants to see fair trade practices around the world and it is his intention and his objective.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/us/trump-told-his-team-china-must-be-the-first-to-reach-out-to-us-over-tariff-war-report/articleshow/120215389.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos