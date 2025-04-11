



ADVERTISEMENT Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan sought to position his country as a point of stability in an increasingly tumultuous world, saying that Turkey is essential to European security. Erdoan also said that Turkey was able to extend over the geopolitical divisions on Ukraine, Syria and the recent wave of American rates that sparked a world trade war. The Turkish President, speaking at the Analys Analya Diplomacy Forum, faces a disturbance at the Maison des Présms against the taxation of his main political rival, the mayor of Istanbuls, Ekrem Mamolu. “It has again become clear that European security is unthinkable without Turkey. Turkey is also ready to assume responsibility for European security in the future,” he said when the three-day rally is opened. While transatlantic relations were co -colored under the Trump administration, Turkey of the NATO member, who has the second soldier alliances and a well -developed defense industry, is looking for a broader role. The White House warned that the continent should take care of its security, including Ukraine, and has so far had no desire to support a largely European force in Ukraine in the face of Russian hostility. Turkey has become a key broker in the Black Sea region, preserving relations with Ukraine and Russia. Erdoan and Trump both talked about their narrow personal relationship. “I believe that our relations with the United States will flourish in all areas during the second term of President Trump, also with the contribution of our close friendship with him,” the Turkish president told an audience of world leaders and diplomats. Turning to Trump's prices, Erdoan has kept the chance to take advantage of Apositive for Turkey, which was placed in the reference rate at 10%. “We are doing our best to prevent stormy commercial competition on customs prices from becoming destructive,” said Erdoan. “Turkey will be one of the winners of this process.” Turkey is also an influential actor in neighboring Syria as rebel groups which he supported during the civil war took power last December. However, the fall of the longtime president Bashar al-Assad has aggravated relations already tense between Turkey and Israel, their conflicting interests pushing the relationship towards an apossible collision trajectory. When Trump hosted the Prime Minister of Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington last month, he advised him to be “reasonable” in his relations with Ankara. Erdoan told the Forum in Antalya: “We are in a state of understanding and close dialogue with influential actors from the region, in particular Trump and Putin, to preserve the territorial integrity of Syria.” The new president of Syria, Ahmed Al-Sharaa, was seated in only two places in Erdoan. ADVERTISEMENT In an apparent warning, Erdoan said that “no one should misunderstand our tasting and our position to solve problems through dialogue”. The president, a vocal critic of Israeli military operations in Gaza, also focused on the murder of civilians in the enclave. “Even if it is at war, does a legitimate state act like this? Is it not called state terrorism? This is why Israel is a terrorist state,” said Erdoan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euronews.com/my-europe/2025/04/11/erdogan-positions-turkey-as-point-of-stability-for-european-security-and-syria

