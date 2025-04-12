Trump announces choices for ambassadors to combat anti -Semitism and religious freedom





President Donald Trump announced a handful of appointments and appointments on Thursday, including a position to combat anti -Semitism.

Trump selected Yehuda Kaploun, a leading businessman and long-standing confidant of the president, to serve as an American special envoy to monitor and fight anti-Semitism as an ambassador.

“Yehuda is a prosperous businessman, and an ardent defender of the Jewish faith and the rights of his people to live and to adore free of persecution,” wrote Trump on his social platform of truth. “With anti -Semitism dangerously increasing, Yehuda will be the strongest representative of Americans and Jews around the world, and will promote peace. Congratulations Yehuda!”

The federal government interviewed the former president of the University of Columbia on the anti -Semitism of the campus

President Donald Trump and the Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun light a candle during a memory event on October 7 at the Trump National Doral Golf Club in Doral, Florida (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

The former representative of the United States Mark Walker, RN.C., was appointed American ambassador for international religious freedom.

Walker, a former pastor, “will work incredibly hard to exhibit human rights violations, champion of faith and will help us to get life safeguarding results,” wrote Trump.

In an article on X, Walker thanked Trump, saying: “I am open to the eyes of the bad actors and regions committing these atrocities against people of faith.”

Anti-Israeli leader Ivy League Mahmoud Khalil denies allegations while the judge awaits evidence of expulsion

Former American representative Mark Walker, RN.C., speaks in a rally “Make America Great Again” in Greensboro, NC, in 2020. (Grant Baldwin / AFP via Getty Images)

“Religious expression is the foundation of human rights and, whether it is a university campus in New York or in sub-Saharan Africa, I will be relentless to fight for those who dare to live their faith,” he wrote. “I am grateful to my beautiful woman and my family for their support. Let God provide the way and that we have the courage to follow.”

William “Billy” Marshall III, the commissioner of the Correctional Services and Rehabilitation Division of Virginia-Western, will be the next director of the prisons office, said Trump.

Click here to obtain the Fox News app

“Billy is an ardent defender of the law and of the order. He understands better the difficulties of our prisons than anyone, and will help repair our broken criminal justice system. Congratulations Billy, you will inspire us all,” Trump wrote.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-announces-picks-ambassadorships-combat-antisemitism-religious-freedom The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos