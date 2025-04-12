Varanasi: PM Modi is addressed to the crowd in Bhojpuri | Latest news





Rape case information Upon his arrival in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked detailed information on the recent incident criminal rape in the city of the Varanasi police commissioner, division commissioner and district magistrate. He asked them to take the most strict possible measures against the culprits and to implement appropriate measures to prevent such incidents in the future. PM Modi inaugurates 44 development projects The chief minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon arrival at the place of the event in his parliamentary constituency. This is the Prime Minister's first visit to Varanasi after 8 years of the government's completion by Yogi Adityanath. On this occasion, the PM inaugurated and posed the foundation stone for 44 development projects worth 3884,18 crores. Ayushman cards distributed to the elderly Prime Minister Narendra modified has given the Ayushman cards to three elderly people over 70 years old, three geographic indication certificates (GI) and transferred a bonus of 106 crosses to state -made state farmers associated with Banas Dairy (AMUL). Modi PM addresses in Bhojpuri Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his speech to Bhojpuri. He said, Hamre Pariwaar Ke Logan Ke Hamaar Pranam. AAP SAB LOG IHWAAN HAME APAN AASHIVAAD DEL, Hum is Prem Ke Karjadaar Hain. Kashi Hamaar Hau, Hum Kashi Ke Hain. (Our greetings to our family members. You gave us all of us here, we are indebted for this love. Kashi is ours, we are kashi.) Development in Varanasi has grown in 10 years: PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi said development in Varanasi has taken new impetus in the past 10 years. Kashi is now at the center of the Purvanchal economic map. The inauguration of these projects, in particular many infrastructure projects to improve connectivity, water pipes at each house, expansion of education, health care and sports facilities, and the commitment to provide better facilities in each sector, to each family and to each young person, will bring ease and convenience and prove to be a milestone towards a developed purvanchal. Target dynastic policy Prime Minister Narendra Modi said our mantra for the nation service is Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas (with everyone, development for all). Those who conspire only to grasp power and stay in power work with the Mantra of Parivaar Ka Saath, Parivaar Ka Vikas (family set, family development). Discussion on the accommodation of 2036 Olympic Games Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that in the coming months, when all development work is completed, when traveling to Varanasi becomes easier and progress is made in companies. The city’s city trial in Varanasi has also started. We are constantly striving to provide opportunities to Kashi young people in the field of sport. We do our best to be able to welcome the 2036 Olympic Games. But to shine at the Olympic Games, Kashi young people will have to start training from today himself.

