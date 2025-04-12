The judge refuses to reject the defamation file of Central Park Five against President Trump





Harrisburg, Pennsylvania (AP) A federal judge rejected President Donald Trump's efforts to reject a defamation prosecution against him by the men formerly known under the name of Central Park Five who were exempt after spending more than a decade in prison for the rape of 1989 and beaten a woman who was jogging.

American district judge Wendy Beetlestone in Philadelphia rejected the rejection of Trumps in a brief order on Thursday evening.

The five men continued Trump in the middle of the presidential election campaign last fall, accusing him of making false and defamatory statements about them during the September 10 debate in Philadelphia with the president of the time, Kamala Harris.

Trump has resulted in key facts from the case when Harris raised the case, saying they admitted, they said, they pleaded guilty. And I said, well, if they were guilty, they seriously injured a person, killed a person finally. And if they have pleaded guilty, they are not guilty, Trump said.

The men Yusef Salaam, Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Raymond Santana and Korey Wise never pleaded guilty; They were sentenced after trials before jury. In addition, no victim died.

In a statement, their lawyer, Shanin Specter, said that they were satisfied with the decision of the courts and an in -depth analysis and impatiently await the discovery, the trial and the ultimate justification of these five beautiful men.

The men had asked for compensatory and punitive interests, saying that Trump had knowingly disseminated them, deliberately made false statements about them and sought to inflict severe emotional distress.

The ordinance of the beet judge rejected the request for intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Trumps' lawyer Karin Sweigart, in a statement called the trial an unfounded and without merit attack against Trump. The dismissal of the judges of certain complaints is a victory, said Sweigart, and promised to continue to fight to protect the rights of the first amendment not only of the president, but of all the Americans.

In the request for rejection of the case, Sweigart had declared that the declarations of the presidents had been protected under the laws of Pennsylvania which grant civil immunity on the declarations made in a question of public concern.

The demand for Sweigarts to be rejected also said that Trumps statements were substantially true, according to which he did not dispute that the men were ultimately exempt and that he had only portrayed his thought in 1989 when, after admitting the men, Trump bought a full page announcement in the New York Times calling for the reinstatement of the death penalty.

At the time, many in New York saw Trumps AD as calling teenagers to execute.

The five men had been adolescents when they were accused of rape and the battle of a white woman who jogging in the Park in New York Central. The five, who are black and Latinos, said they had admitted crimes under duress. They retracted later, pleading not guilty in court, and were then sentenced after the trials with jury. Their convictions were canceled in 2002 after another person confessed to crime.

When the trial was filed, Specter said that Trump had defamed them in front of 67 million people, which led them to try to erase their names again.

A spokesperson for Trump's campaign attacked him at the time as a trial for frivolous electoral interference.

