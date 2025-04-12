Politics
Boris Johnson says that mom's imprisonment for a riot tweet damages the reputation of the United Kingdom as a paradise for freedom of expression and is a propaganda gift to our enemies' ''
Boris Johnson criticized a child's imprisonment for a tweet on Southport murders.
The former Prime Minister said that the 31 -month sentence made “enormous damage to the global reputation of this country as a refuge for freedom of expression”.
He called the imprisonment of Lucy Connolly, who is married to a conservative advisor, a “propaganda gift to our enemies”.
On July 29 of last year, Axel Rudakubana stabbed 13 people in a dance class on the theme of Taylor Swift in Southport, Merseyside, including eight children, three of whom died.
Almost immediately, false rumors spread online that Rudakubana was an illegal migrant. In fact, he was born in Cardiff of parents who had emigrated from Rwanda.
This afternoon, in an article on X that Mr. Johnson conceded was “disgusting” and “vile”, Connolly, still believing that Rudakubana was in the country illegally, said: “ Mass deportation now, set fire to all F ****** and politicians with them.
“I feel physically ill knowing what these families will now have to endure. If it makes me racist, too bad.
She deleted the position within four hours of a counterpoup, but it had already been seen 310,000 times.
Boris Johnson condemned the imprisonment of Lucy Connolly (photo), 42
The former Prime Minister, illustrated here in 2021, said that the 31-month sentence was numerical to the reputation of the United Kingdom as a protector of freedom of expression
In July, Axel Rudakubana (photo) stabbed 13 people in a dance class on the theme of Taylor Swift in the Merseyside, including eight children, three of whom died
In the days following the murders, Great Britain was engulfed by riots where hotels sheltering asylum seekers were targeted by incendiaries.
Connolly, 42, of Northampton, was imprisoned for two years and seven months in October after admitting a publication of threatening or abusive equipment intention to arouse racial hatred. The judge has established a direct link between his post and violence.
Addressing the mail, Johnson said that the long deterrents could be used to strengthen the tastes of Vladimir Putin if Great Britain is considered a country that does not tolerate “freedom of expression”.
“A mother and a mastery of stack without previous sentences were imprisoned for 31 months due to a tweet quickly removed,” he said.
“This has caused astonishment among our friends and allies, especially in America where they have constitutional protections for freedom of expression.
“And that caused joy among the despots and tyrants of the world. Putin may indicate this and other cases of this type and affirm that you are much more likely to be arrested in the United Kingdom for what you write on social networks than in Russia.
“Affirmation is in an absurd sense since its regime actually murdered journalists and brutally suppresses freedom of expression. But we give a propaganda gift to our enemies.
