China responds to Trump's new rates, will increase rates on American products at 125%





Beijing (AP) China announced on Friday that it would increase prices on American products by 84% to 125% the last salvo in a commercial escalation between the two largest economies in the world that rocked the markets and raised fears of a global slowdown.

While US President Donald Trump has interrupted import taxes this week for other countries, he has increased prices on China and now total 145%. China has denounced politics as “economic intimidation” and promised countermeasures. The new prices start on Saturday.

Watch: Trump defends huge prices on China while the markets take another drop

The repeated lifting of Washington prices “will become a joke in the history of the world economy,” said a spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Finance in a statement announcing the new prices. “However, if the United States insists on continuing to harm China's interests, China Counter-Conrete-et will fight until the end.”

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce said that it would be of another legal action with the World Trade Organization against American prices.

“There are no winners in a tariff war,” said Chinese chief Xi Jinping at a meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, according to a reading of the CCTV state broadcaster. “For more than 70 years, China has always been based on itself … and hard work for development, without ever relying on the favors of anyone and fearing any unreasonable deletion.”

Trump's measures from Trump, apart from the alarm, caused an alarm on the equity and bond markets and have led some to warn that the United States could go to a recession. There has been a certain relief when Trump has interrupted the prices for most countries, but concerns have been since the United States and China have respectively the world economies No. 1 and n ° 2.

“The risk that this escalation of trade war is pushing into the world in recession increases while the two largest and powerful countries in the world continue to retreat with increasingly high prices,” Jennifer Lee, main economist at BMO Capital Markets on Friday. “No one really knows when it ends.”

Chinese prices will affect goods like soybeans, planes and their pieces and drugs among the main imports of the country from US Beijing, pending suspended sorghum, poultry and bonmeal imports of certain American companies last week, and have put more export controls on rare earthly minerals, essential for various technologies.

The main imports of the United States from China, include electronics, such as computers and mobile phones, industrial equipment and toys and consumers and companies, prices will have to increase on these products, with rates now 145%.

Trump announced on Wednesday that China would face 125% prices, but he did not include a 20% price on China linked to its role in the production of fentanyl.

Officials of the White House hope that import taxes will create more manufacturing jobs by bringing production to the United States a politically risky compromise that could take years to materialize, if at all.

