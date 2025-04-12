The case of Sitting Jokowi was continued by the defect of ESEMKA cars lovers





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – AUFA LUQMANA RE. A. which is a resident of NGORESAN, RT 01, RW 02, Jebres Village, Jebres District, Solo, Central Java, continued the defect of former president Joko Widodo as well as the former vice-president Maruf Amin Amin Esemka car At the Surakarta (PN) district court on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. In addition to Jokowi and Ma'ruf Amin, the default trial was also intended for the manufacture of PT Solo Kreasi as an Esemka car manufacturer. The Aufaa lawyer has confirmed information on the reports which had been submitted by his client. AUFA is known to be the son of the President of the Indonesian Anti-Corruption Society (MAKI) Boyamin Saiman. “It's true, the trial was recorded online “At the Surakarta District Court (Solo) with the PN SKT-08042025051 Recording number,” said Arif during the contact on Wednesday April 9, 2025. Chronology of the Esemka car trial Arif explained that the trial had started when Jokowi has always been mayor of Solo. According to him, the customer was interested pick up To start a solo transport services company. Aufaa's desire is strengthened with the Jokowi declaration which once promised to support the development of Esemka cars as a national car. The introduction of Esemka cars has long been announced by Jokowi as a national car. Obviously, the Esemka SUV named Rajawali had become his official car from 2005 to 2012. “My client is interested in buying ESEMKA cars because the price is much more tilted (cheap) than other brands. A unit of the ESEMKA BIMA car is price of 150 to 170 million RP,” said Arif. While being president of Indonesia, Arif revealed that Jokowi also inaugurated the Esemka car assembly plant in Boyolali on September 6, 2019. During the inauguration, Jokowi declared the importance of supporting local products. Without forgetting, Jokowi again stressed that EMA is a national brand which must be fully supported by the community. “Esemka automotive activity disappeared because Jokowi was considered incapable of making his promise to make the Esemka car as a national car,” he said. Based on the arguments that have been described, the applicant assesses that if his part has a legal position and complies with the principle legitimate person to stand in the trial To submit legal action at the solo district court. ESEMKA car case trial schedule In the case of a prosecution which was filed, the District Solo court published a first session of the default trial against Jokowi, Ma'ruf Amin and the manufacturer Solo PT Kreasi (SMK) on Thursday, April 24, 2025. PN PN Public Relations, Bambang Ariyanto, revealed that his party had received a trial on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. The trial file had received a 96 / PDTG / 2025 / PN.SKT register number. “After obtaining the register number of prosecution, we also established the panel of judges chaired by Putu Gede Hariyadi, and Subagyo and Joko Waluyo as members of the jury,” said Bambang during the meeting by the media crew at the Solo district court on Thursday, April 10, 2025. The applicant asked the panel of judges to indicate that the defendants had made a defect of defect because they had not made the mass promise producing Esemka cars. The requested loss is estimated at two units of the type of ESEMKA pickup with the lowest category, each for 150 million PR with a total loss of RP 300 million. In addition, the applicant also asked that the decision be made despite other legal appeals. Ryanthie septia And Adil Al Hasan Contribute to the drafting of this article. Publisher's options: Esemka cars are produced by Boyamin Jokowi's child

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tempo.co/hukum/duduk-perkara-jokowi-digugat-wanprestasi-peminat-mobil-esemka-1230204 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos