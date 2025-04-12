President Trump will suffer his annual physical Friday after years of reluctance to share medical information





Washington – President Donald Trump is under annual physique at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday, marking his first examination of this second term.

“I never felt better, but nevertheless, these things must be done!” Trump, who, at the age of 78, became the oldest president to be sworn in, posted on Truth Social earlier in the week.

The former president of the Presidential Republican President Donald Trump walks after a press conference at the Trump National Golf Club, August 15, 2024, in Bedminster, NJ

The public has not received a detailed look at Trump's health since 2018 and, during the 2024 presidential campaign, he provided no details on his health despite many promises to do so.

It is not clear if the White House will provide an update after Friday's examination, but details on Trump's medical history has been disclosed in the past.

The summary of traditionally supplied physics is a story of the physical form that the patient allows to be shared. It has never been a total transparent version of medical records.

What Trump's last official presidential examination revealed

In the January 2018 evaluation, Trump seemed to be “excellent” cardiovascular form for his age, according to the doctor of the White House, Dr. Ronny Jackson, who administered the physical exam of nearly four hours of Trump to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

The president's medical problems were limited to high cholesterol, rosacea (a benign skin disease) and were considered to be “overweight”, measured by the body mass index (BMI).

Trump's LDL cholesterol level was 143 and the total cholesterol rate was 223 higher than the total recommended for 200. LDL cholesterol, in particular, is significantly higher than the registered level of 100.

Its BMI – or body mass index – is calculated at 29.9, using the calculator of the National Institutes of Health, which is just shy of the classification of obesity, which begins with a score of 30.

The 2018 report said that the president took a hypocholesterolemic medication called Rosuvastatin, and because his cholesterol level was a bit high, Jackson increased the dosage.

Trump also took finasteride for male hair loss. This medication can also be used to treat prostate problems in higher doses.

Trump also takes aspirin daily to prevent heart disease, multivitamin and applies a cream called ivermectin, if necessary, to treat the rosacea of ​​the skin state.

At Trump's request, his doctor carried out a brief screening test called the Montreal cognitive assessment. Jackson said Trump had a perfect 30/30 score.

Covid hospitalization

In October 2020, Trump was hospitalized after contracting Covid-19. Then, the chief of staff of the White House, Mark Meadows, said that Trump had a fever and that his level of blood oxygen had dropped quickly.

Sources knowing the situation told ABC News that Trump had trouble breathing and received additional oxygen.

The doctors gave Trump an course of antibodies and monoclonal steroids to treat it and he returned to the White House after three days.

Trump's health after the 1st quarter

In addition to Jackson's letters, Trump's most recent health accounting was a letter to three paragraphs from his personal doctor, Bruce Aronwald by Morristown Medical Group, in which the doctor wrote that “Trump's overall health is excellent”.

“His physical exams were in the normal range and his cognitive examinations were exceptional,” wrote Aronwald. “In addition, its latest extended laboratory analysis remains well within normal limits and was even more favorable than previous tests in some of the most important parameters, most likely secondary to weight reduction.”

The doctor also explained that Trump's cardiovascular studies were “all normal” and that cancer screening tests were “all negative”, saying that Trump had lost weight thanks to “improved food and continuous daily physical activity”.

Attempted assassination of butler

On July 13, shots broke out during a Trump campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, killing Trump's supporter, Corey Comperatore and injuring Trump and six others, according to the investigators.

Trump's former White House doctor and current representative of Texas GOP, Ronny Jackson, published a letter saying that he had personally examined Trump's medical records at Butler Memorial hospital, who, according to Jackson, has shown that the former president had been treated for a “bullet injury to the right ear”.

Jackson also confirmed that Trump had undergone precautionary computed tomography in Butler.

The Trump campaign, however, would not publish the files that Jackson claimed to have examined.

Trump shared another Jackson's letter, detailing Trump's ear injury and his healing process – saying that he is doing “well” and recovers “as expected”.

