Nepo Baby with actress A-List Sister Lands Role in the new Hollywood Star Dad television program-but can you guess who he is?

Jesse Johnson, the sister of the Hollywood star Dakota Johnson, is expected to appear in a next episode of Doctor Odyssey. Actor Jesse, 41, whose parents are Don Johnson75, and Patti Darbanville, 73, will be invited as a star as a younger version of his father's character in the medical series ABC. 5 Jesse Johnson should appear in a next episode of Doctor Odyssey Credit: Tiktok A teasing shared on the programs that the official Tiktok account announced that the newsWriting: “Welcome young captain Massey, played by none other than Jesse Johnson. “Look at the new #doCTorodyssey tomorrow at 9/8C on ABC! Stream on Hulu.” Born in Hollywood royalty, Jesse has cut her own acting career over the years, with roles in Nash Bridges, Grays Anatomy and Redline. Patti is an actress and former model whose television credits include Rescue Me, New York Undercover and The Sopranos. Learn more about Hollywood stars Donation, on the other hand, became famous in the 1980s with his role of escape in Miami Vice. Jesse is also the half-brother of Fifty Shades of Gray Star Dakota, whose mother is actress Melanie Griffith, another big movie star. Doctor Odyssey was created on ABC last September. Created by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken, the medical drama is located on a luxury cruise ship. The series follows Dr. Max Bankman, played by Joshua Jackson, who becomes the new doctor aboard the cruise ship. In addition to a small medical team, Dr. Bankman is sailing unique medical crises miles from the nearest shore. Nepo -baby with a mother and a lot of television work – Guess who? The main cast also includes Phillipa SOO as a nurse Avery Morgan and Sean Teale as a Nurse Tristan Silva. Throughout his first current season, Doctor Odyssey presented a range of notable guest stars, including Shania Twain, Donna Mills and Graham Rogers. In addition, John Stamos made an appearance as the brother of Captain Massey. 5 He is the sister of Hollywood Star Dakota Johnson Credit: Getty 5 Jesse's parents are Don Johnson and Patti Darbanville Credit: Getty 5 Don plays Captain Robert Massey Credit: Backgrid 5 Don and Jesse are seen in 2001 Credit: AP: Associated Press

