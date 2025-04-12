Chinese President Xi Jinping is organizing a welcome ceremony for Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, Sultan Iskandar, who is in China, in the northern room of the Great People's Hall before their talks

by the writer Xinhua Zhao Bochao

Beijing, April 11 (Xinhua) – More than three decades ago, when Xi Jinping, then the senior official of the Southeast Chinese city of Fuzhou, went to Malaysia during a trip to promote investments, he found himself deeply impressed by two symbolic sites.

One is the POH San Teng temple, a long-standing tribute to the renowned Chinese browser Zheng He (1371-1433) of the Ming dynasty. The other is the city of Sibu, which has become known as “New Fuzhou” after Wong Nai Siong, from Fuzhou, emigrated to Malaysia with more than 1,000 Chinese more than a century ago.

The two places testify to the Chinese-Malais friendship of the millennium, an obligation Xi has repeatedly committed to inherit and cement the head of state of China. During a visit in 2013 in Malaysia, he cited a local proverb to illustrate the commitment: “the flowing water cannot be cut”.

It was also during this tour of Southeast Asia in Indonesia and Malaysia that Xi again invoked the heritage of Zheng He and highlighted the 21st century maritime silk route, an essential component of the Belt and Road (BRI) initiative.

Now that Xi goes to Malaysia for a new state visit, the two nations are proven to rely more on their secular friendship and their fruitful cooperation, and to orient bilateral relations with a more promising common future in the new era.

Fast track cooperation

On a hill overlooking the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project in the eastern state of Pahang in Malaysia, a series of daring Chinese and Malaysian characters are distinguished by the landscape: “an in -depth consultation, a joint contribution, shared advantages – the construction of a better future”.

The concise and resonant sentence is the main principle of the BRI, which has now become a global framework for global infrastructure and development and has favored a multitude of flourishing partnerships through the continents.

As a vital node along the old maritime silk route, Malaysia is among the first to participate in belt and on the road cooperation. Thanks to the joint efforts and the unshakable push of XI, the bilateral collaboration in the BRI frame has borne rich fruit.

This photo shows the launch site for the rail liaison project on the East Coast in Kuantan, Malaysia, December 11, 2023. (Photo of Xu Xinyu / Xinhua)

A notable example is the ECRL, a 665 km railway whose construction is in full swing. In a sign of the importance that Xi attaches to the flagship project, he sent a special envoy to his launch in 2017. During his meeting with Sultan Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar in Malaysia in Beijing last September, XI again called for concerted efforts to ensure his success.

The railroad, once completed, will fill the less developed coast of Malaysia with its economic power on the west coast, improving connectivity and promoting balanced growth. It is also potentially linked to the China-Laos and China-Thailand rail networks, all part of the new international corridor on land trade, a vital international trade route.

“If that were to materialize, the ecrl would be able to draw across the entire rail network of Thailand and to link Kunming in southwest China, via Laos, making a larger flow of goods and passengers in the region,” said Malaysian Minister of Transport Anthony Loke Siew Fok.

Beyond the railway project, Chinese-Malaysian collaboration is developing on the horizon. China has remained the largest trading partner in Malaysia for 16 consecutive years, the volume reaching a summit of US $ 212.04 billion in 2024. In recent years, Malaysia tropical fruits such as the Durian, the Mangousten and the Jacquier have become more and more popular among Chinese consumers.

During his meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim last year in Beijing, Xi encouraged Malaysia to bring more Malaysian products and specialized products on the Chinese market and urged closer cooperation in new areas such as digital economy, artificial intelligence and new energy.

“The flourishing economic ties between Malaysia and China demonstrate the resilience and mutual benefits of our bilateral relationship,” said Samirul Ariff Othman, economist at the universiti teknologi Petronas in Malaysia. “The continuous expansion of investments in high -value sectors such as technology, green energy and manufacturing will deepen our cooperation.”

A staff member shows a Durian of Malaysia in the food and agricultural product exhibition area during the second China International Import in Shanghai, East China, November 9, 2019. (Xinhua / Cai Yang)

Friends in need

In 2012, Yong June Kong, a young Malaysian man who studied medicine in China, donated his hematopoietic stem cells to a Chinese boy suffering from leukemia, successfully saving the 7 -year -old child and being the first foreign stem cell in China.

During the visit of Xi in 2013 in Malaysia, the president referred to this episode in motion to highlight the deep friendship between the Chinese and Malaysian people. “We will not forget either,” said Xi with a deep emotion.

“I have never imagined that such a simple act would receive such a high level recognition,” Yong, now a doctor of the Renji hospital in Shanghai, told Xinhua. “I couldn't sleep all night after learning that the Chinese president had talked about me,” he recalls.

The recognition of Xi was not only a personal honor but also a tribute to the spirit of mutual support between nations, added Yong.

“This encouragement has strengthened my determination to stay in China, to continue my medical career in the safeguarding of lives, to make more blood donations and other charitable activities, and to become a bridge of friendship between China and Malaysia,” he said.

As a Malaysian proverb, quoted by XI, “a friend who understands your tears is much more precious than many friends who only know your smile.” In his eyes, the two countries are good friends who can get along well, and rely and count on each other.

In 1974, with a strategic vision, China and Malaysia broke the ice of the Cold War and established diplomatic ties, the latter being the first member of the ASEAN to do so. Later, Malaysia also became the first to invite China to offer a dialogue with the Anase and the first to welcome the Chinese-Asean summit.

During his trip to Malaysia in 2013, XI recalled the joint struggle of the two countries against the 1997 Asian financial crisis and the 2008 global economic tsunami, as well as the assistance brought by Malaysia to China following the devastating visit of 8.0 coarse pregnancy to a complete strategic partner.

A decade later, XI and Anwar reached Beijing consensus on the joint construction of a Chinese-Malais community with a common future, opening a new chapter in bilateral relations.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in the great people of the Pekin people, capital of China, March 31, 2023. (Xinhua / Rao Aimin)

At a broader level, XI strongly considers the central role of Malaysia in regional cooperation as a founding member of the Anase and a key engine of cooperation in East Asia. The Chinese president reiterated the support of China to the presidency of Malaysia ASEAN 2025 and his commitment to the centrality of the Anase and strategic independence.

“Malaysian-Chinese relationships have forcibly increased in recent decades,” said Othman. “Today, this partnership is more dynamic than ever, supported by an in -depth economic collaboration and the exchange of people to the person.”

Communication between cultures

While China and Malaysia celebrated the 50th anniversary of diplomatic links last year, Tan Lak Hon, as well as 86 other Malaysian students from the University of Tianjin in China, wrote a letter to XI, expressing their commitment to serve messengers and promoters of Malaysian Chinese friendship and aspiration to help build the Chinese-Malaysian community with a shared future.

In a message sent later this year to King Sultan Ibrahim marking the historic opportunity, XI expressed his pleasure in hearing these students. “I am satisfied that the cause of friendship between the two countries will be postponed,” said Xi.

Tan very encouraged, Tan plans to create a social media account to share his study and his travel experiences in China with friends in Malaysia. “I will be actively defender of our friendship and will help promote significant communication between the students of our two countries,” he said.

XI himself was an ardent champion of cultural exchanges and stronger people between the two nations. He repeatedly stressed that friendship between the people has the key to ringing state relations in the state.

The artists perform at the Canton Rhythms for Silk Road concert at the University of Xiamen Malaysia (xmum) in the state of Selangor, Malaysia, November 24, 2023. (Xinhua / Cheng Yiheng)

During his visit in 2013 in Malaysia, XI witnessed the signing of an agreement on the creation of a Malaysian branch from the University of Xiamen, the first foreign campus of a Chinese higher education institute. Xiamen, like Fuzhou, is a big city in the province of Chinese Fujian.

The university has a special relationship with Malaysia and Xi. It was founded in 1921 by Tan Kah Kee, a patriotic Chinese businessman and philanthropist abroad, born in Xiamen and obtained great commercial success in Malaysia and Singapore. When Xi worked in Xiamen, he developed a deep link with the university.

Today, the Malaysian branch of the University of Xiamen has 10 faculties and more than 9,100 students from dozens of countries and regions. So far, more than 6,300 students have graduated from this campus, making it a brilliant example of cooperation in Chinese-Malais education and a key platform to stimulate mutual understanding between different civilizations.

Many of these graduates share Tan's determination to promote intercultural communication and friendship for people to the person, a theme that appears in good place in Xi's approach to international relations.

“You call it. What other leader articulates the vision of the future while trying to understand civilization, values ​​and culture,” noted Anwar. “This is why I certainly feel comfortable in exchanges with the president for his foresight and his vision.”