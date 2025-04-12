Verification of the facts: presumed quotation attributed to CM gandapur derogatory Imran Khan in the interaction of the media is false – Pakistan





The publications of several users on X and Facebook social media platforms since April 4 shared a video of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa interaction, Ali Amin Gandapurs, with a journalist, claiming that he has disparaged the founder of PTI, Imran Khan. However, the chief minister made no comments of this type and the quote was misused.

The intestine struggles within the PTI have intensified in recent days, with more leaders calling for an investigation against CM Gandapur to qualify them as conspirators. He was also increasingly criticized by party supporters and leaders for lack of progress in obtaining the release of Imrans and for the policies of the governments of the KP.

On April 4, a PR-PML-N user published a clip of CM Gandapur News Outlet Azaad Digital from a multimedia interaction.

The post awarded the following alleged quotation to the chief minister in his response to journalists: Imran Khan has no value; Anyway, I will do it. Talking about Imran Khan is useless.

He said KP CM did not let the journalists talk about Imran and kept the emphasis on itself.

The position was viewed 92,800 times.

The same statement, with the video, was also shared on Facebook here and here, with 10,000 and 2,500 views, respectively.

A verification of the facts was launched to determine the veracity of the complaint because of its virality and the in -depth interest of the internal affairs of the PTIS, including its recent internal conflicts in progress.

An inverted image search led to an article on the Facebook page of Azaad Digital, dated April 4, 2025, which presented a clip of CM Gandapur speaking to the media.

The legend of posts read, the chief minister of KP, Ali Amin Gandapur, got angry with a question by the digital journalist of Azaad, Owais Ali.

The same clip was also found on the Azaad Digitals Tiktok page, accompanied by the same legend.

In the clip, the journalist tries to ask the chief minister of his remarks on certain leaders of the PTI being conspirators to which Gandapur said that it was not the right time or the opportunity for the question.

This question is not so important as I discuss it. An important presentation is in progress and I want to remain limited to this. In my opinion, it is an unimportant thing, I do not think that it is time for us to speak on this subject, it is not an important subject.

In the 58 -second video, CM Gandapur said nothing similar to the alleged quotation attributed to it. In addition, a search for keywords to verify any information report covering the alleged quote also gave no results or other video in which CM Gandapur could have pronounced the alleged declaration attributed to it.

Consequently, the verification of the facts determined that the assertion that a video shows that CM Gandapur denigrating Imran in an interaction with the media is false. The alleged quote attributed to Gandapur about Imran is false and he said nothing like in the video in circulation.

This verification of the facts was initially published by Iverify Pakistan a project of CEJ and UNDP.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1903353 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos