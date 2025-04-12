



An unfortunate reality now confronts the Americans who appreciate the rule of law: the judicial system has a limited capacity to act as railing against Trumpist authoritarianism. And so the elections are important. Donald Trump's final and most powerful verification has always been and will always be, the ballot boxes.

The president knows it, and that is why he has now turned his attention to the electoral system. His recent decree on the integrity of the elections is nothing less than an attempt to privilege his adversaries and to prevent electoral defeat.

Part of this effort is rather technical in nature, but the fundamental principles of Trums challenged for free and fair elections are easy to understand. This is an attempt to completely rework the constitutional rules that structure the American electoral system.

The Constitution established a decentralized electoral system which was intended to be difficult, if not impossible, for a single actor to overthrow. To this end, the Constitution gives the States most of the authority on the conduct of the elections. Article I, section 4 provides that times, places and how to hold elections for senators and representatives are prescribed in each state by the legislator of 50 independent and distinct electoral systems.

But not completely independent. The Constitution gives the congress the additional power to set large federal standards for the federal elections and these standards can exceed the preferences of the States. The text continues, but the Congress can at any time do or modify such regulations, except on the senators' huks. This is the authority that Congress has used to mandate certain changes in state practices under the civil rights law, for example.

Read: Trump says he wants to seriously stay in power before 2028

But the only person who has no constitutional authority over the federal elections is the president. The director general of the country (including the unilateral authority, the most fearful founders) has literally has no role in the federal electoral system. None.

Trumps the executive decree on the elections completely ignores this conception. He affirms a role of executive branch in the governance of the mechanics of a federal election which has never been claimed before by a president. The legal theory underlying this assertion that the authority of presidents to enforce federal law allows it to control the electoral activities of the State as more effective as it is frightening.

The presidents' order concerns the federal authority on election mechanisms, the types of identification are necessary to register or when the ballots can be counted, for example. The details of these instructions are sufficiently bad. But nothing in legal logic behind the order would limit federal authority to electoral mechanics. The same logic would authorize, in theory, a president to interfere directly with the casting and counting of the ballots during an election. The same vision of the presidential power which allows authority over mechanics also allows power to defend the integrity of a real -time election. Under the order of theory of Trums, he could (pretextually, of course) order the executive branch, to the Ministry of Justice or Internal Security to play in the midst of an election to prevent in progress fraud, for example, by questioning the integrity of the ballots in the democratic districts.

In short, the theoretical legal foundations of the executive order of Trump have presumed an authority almost without limit of use of federal resources to ensure that Trump and other Maga Republicans never lose another election.

The details of the Trump order are, according to their own, extraordinary conditions.

First, he heads the Federal Agency for Elections Assistance Commission which establishes technical standards nationally for voting machines, subsidizes the purchase of these machines and also provides advice to the States and counties on the best exercise of the elections exercised by the election mandate through a federal registration form. Although the exact numbers are not known, many Americans do not have access to documentation, such as a passport or a real identity document, which the order needs. In particular, the only document that each American could have access to a birth certificate does not concern the list of options. If it is implemented, this requirement for draconian identification would have the inevitable result of the priority of many voters.

Then, the order also claims to interpret the day of federal law as the second Tuesday in November to require that all postal bulletins be received on this date. Currently, a certain number of states have different rules which allow, for example, to count the ballots which are hidden by post by the day of the ballot but then received. Until a few years ago, the legality of these rules was indisputable. Like the judge of the Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh, explained in the elections in 2020 in a competing opinion in the National Democratic Committee c. Legislative Assembly of the State of Wisconsin, allowing ballots by absence of being sent by post on election day and received by a deadline of state law thereafter is a long -standing political choice reserved for states. Trump's order seeks to reverse this regulated understanding, with, once again, the inevitable effect of reducing the number of ballots counted during the elections.

Thirdly, the order also orders the EAC to rectify all the electrolumine equipment for counting and marking ballots have already certified, by ensuring that each piece is in accordance with a new set of standards. For example, the order requires that the EAC prohibits the use of bar codes and rapid response codes on the ballots, on the grounds that they can be manipulated. There is no evidence that they are. And, moreover, this requirement is incoherent, at least to the extent that it only prohibits these two types of codes and not snap codes, data matrix codes or Beetagg codes, which are, theoretically, also vulnerable to manipulation.

But it is not really a question of precision. Rather, this is a nod to stop the claims to buffer elections in the elections which were rejected by each court which considered them after the 2020 elections. Whatever the advantages of these changes (and they are questionable), they would wreak havoc on the national electoral system. Although the ordinance gives the 180 -day commission to examine and rectify voting systems within the framework of new standards and cancel certifications according to the old standards, real work would probably take years.

There are a number of problems with this order. The first and most obvious is that Trump has little or no official authority to order the election assistance committee to do anything. According to Statute, the EAC is independent of the executive branch. He has four members (two of each party), and three commissioners are necessary to approve anything. The EAC, like the Federal Electoral Commission, is designed to be isolated from partisanry. A decree cannot supplant a legal requirement.

Of course, it hasn't stopped Trump yet. He could, for example, claim to dismiss the democratic members of the EAC and appoint replacements that will make his auctions. Or he could order the Doj to apply the law as it judges it, rather than as it is. But the main thing is that the CAE is a committee of assistance has almost not the authorization to demand that the States take specific measures, and therefore a large part of the team of the executive order is (or should be) a legal nullity.

Anastasia Edel: why the oligarchs of the Americas can regret their obedience

It is just as problematic of how order is trying to short-circuit the legislative process, substituting the executive fiat for legislative compromise. By using its constitutional authority, the congress could, if he chooses, adopt the Save Act. The law is controversial legislation in progress which would impose requirements for identifying certain voters in their polling stations, and prohibiting states from accepting and processing a request to register to vote during a federal election unless the applicant presents documentary evidence of American citizenship.

In other words, the Save Act would do the legislation exactly what Trump's order is trying to do by the power of executive power. But the bill probably does not have enough support to pass. When he proposed to the last congress, he died in the Senate, and again awaited the consideration of the Senate this year, after having succeeded in the Chamber. This is how it is supposed to work. The executive cannot then enter and do what the Congress refused to do.

The fate of presidents' efforts to control the elections is uncertain. The Democratic Party has already filed a legal action aimed at canceling the provisions of the decrees. And even the election assistance commission inclined to respond to the requests of Trumps, it has a limited coercive authority.

The biggest news is that this decree is only the first stroke of the Trumps war in the next elections, and the one after that. Considered an effort to protect electoral integrity, the order is anything but. Rather, this is an extreme affirmation of an non -existent authority over the elections. This effort can fail; I think that will be the case. But even if he fails, he laid the foundations for a more aggressive action later. America does not need Donald Trump, of everyone, has such power.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2025/04/trump-election-rules-changes/682394/

