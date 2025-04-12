



The tour in Southeast Asia comes while trade tensions with us go up

Posted: April 11, 2025 at 10:46 Little

AVERAGE

Big

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, serve his hand before their bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders' summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. (Photo: Reuters) BEIJING-Chinese President Xi Jinping will embark on a three nations tour in Southeast Asia next week during his first trip abroad this year to consolidate links with some of the neighbors closest to China, trade tensions with the United States. XI will go to Vietnam from April 14 to 15 and Malaysia and Cambodia from April 15 to 18, managed by the State Xinhua Friday, press agency. China, slapped with 145% of American prices since President Donald Trump took up his duties this year, quickly evolves to strengthen relations with other countries which are also in the shadow of Washington's harmful business directors. Some countries struck by Trump's reciprocal prices – Cambodia by 49%, Vietnam by 46% and 24% Malaysia – have already started handing the United States for a stay, leaving China to an aberrant value among bilateral negotiations while tensions between Beijing and Washington continue to move. The rare bilateral visits to the nations of Southeast Asia mark a high-level personal diplomatic awareness for XI. Earlier this week, the Chinese president is committed to deepening “global cooperation” with the neighboring countries of China. Xinhua The news agency said it should manage articles on Xi's visit to Southeast Asia, including parts on how “flowing water cannot be cut” between China and Malaysia, and XI and its “friends to close” from Cambodia. In the previous days and after Trump's reciprocal prices took effect on April 9 – most of which have since been interrupted, except for China – Beijing had already started to persuade regional blocks around the world to hold a common line against American punitive samples. The Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao has held video calls with its counterparts from the European Union and Malaysia, as well as Saudi Arabia and South Africa. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Li Qiang spoke with the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on the phone, during which they emphasized Europe and the responsibility of China to support a “reformed, free, fair and based on a playground”.

