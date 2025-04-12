Akhila Jayaram and Ben Cope are political commentators, and Akhila is an activist with young conservative women.

Choose Great Britain.

Choose a masters at the Coventry University London campus.

Choose a minimum wage, unskilled work and a little liquidity on the side.

Choose send money at home.

Choose social care after two years and win 23,200 costs.

Choose a permanent residence five years later.

Choose advantages.

Despite years of hard speech on immigration, the conservatives have legalized this path of immigration of graduate visa which allowed 758,855 international students To enter the United Kingdom in 2022/23. This huge influx led net migration to 745,000 during the same period. Migration consulting committees conclusion that The graduate route has largely achieved and continues to achieve the objectives set by this government is laughable. The Boris Johnsons graduate visa has been uncontrolled and largely unskilled.

The conservatives have left a waste for work to clean.

Universities cry that cuts hit their net profit. After treacherous encouragement from the Department of Education, the CEO of UK Universities, the Lobbies group in the sector, said The FT this week that it would be madness to reduce the route while universities were under financial tension. Yet reassuring, the government has noted That they will examine the graduates visas in a next white paper, indicating that visa holders should obtain a higher level job, considered 30,960 two years after graduating. Kemi Badenoch has left furtherPutting the figure at 38,700. But to really solve the problem and regain control, we must become more creative.

Our proposal is to limit the graduate visa to six months, with a new extension of six months for the STEM courses. This creates a balance between giving students enough time to acquire short -term work experience thanks to internships before moving on to relevant qualified jobs. For researchers and entrepreneurs who bring incredible value to the British economy, there are already alternative routes such as the Global talent visa and the Founding visa of the innovator. We will not lose for changes in this country.

The shortening of the duration of the Gradue visa will reduce the migration of the students. When the average salary for a graduate visa holder is just 19,200 after 15 monthsAre we really going to be the best and most brilliant? This visa should not be a path for holders of third cycle diplomas to obtain minimum wage jobs. In 2012, Theresa can completely rebuilt The route. Consequently, the number of students not in the EU fell 200,000 per year Between 2012-17. International students choose the United Kingdom for various reasons, but it is clear that the graduate visa is a traction.

The gradue visa should not be considered as a stolen door to move to a low salary. 20% of diploma visa holders Passed to the work visas between 2021-23, of which they can earn a permanent residence after 5 years. This type of switching must be prohibited. Such a ban would not affect real students, who would be more concerned with securing a job for which they studied.

Most importantly, the government should prohibit universities in the lessons of international students on student visas by creating an accreditation program managed by the student office or the quality insurance agency for higher education. Only courses offering students' real value thanks to good employability prospects in the sectors we need will be included. The University of Wrexham will be out of the list, as is the infamous master's degree in magic and occult sciences from the University of Exeter. Such an approach will allow us to be selective from the start, rather than once international students have already arrived.

Those like Priti Patel who continue to defend the last records of governments on immigration mock themselves. On the Suns, regardless of the ballots podcast In January, the former interior secretary underlined the net migration graph in hockey stick and said that the The brightest and the best coming to our country. However, 66% of gradue visas are underway issuing To students of the University Non-Russell, with 30% of the total who does not attend a university in the first 800 in the world, against only 10% in the Top 200. Is it the brightest and the best?

Jog on.

Then there are teachers who claim that universities will go bankrupt without international student costs. But should the universities of low classification which provide poor service should be maintained afloat by being mandated to sell mainly visas by the form of short master lessons?

It is duplicity for the public, that it is told that it is a way of high qualified immigration when it is often anything but, and it is a misuse of assets in the United Kingdom. These teachers could spend their time better than teaching London in the forefront of former polytechnics!

Finally, there is the argument The fact that Great Britain needs more workers to support its rapid aging population, and the Gradue visa is a way to obtain them. There is an element of truth to that. Little to Westminster woke up to the reality of our Cratation fertility rate – now 1.44 – which will half our population at 2100 without immigration. This means fewer workers who pay more pensions and health care. But the importation of legions of low -wage immigrants will not resolve the headaches of Treasurys. The neo-Oopen border strategy of the GRAD visa only adds to chaos.

We need immigration, but we have to be selective.

In the end, it is a question of regaining control. To do this, we must be creative to reform the Gradue visa in the future, but it must also rectify the errors made by the Conservatives. The wave of Boris of graduate immigrants will begin to obtain a permanent residence from January 2027. It could be millions of people.

Students who arrive today will have to win at least 38,700 to win permanent residence. There is no reason why Boris' wave only requires 29,000, as is currently the case, or as low as 23,200 for certain jobs.

As for those who have already gone to a social care visa, the government should consider a longer path to permanent residence.