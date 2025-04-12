



Trump represses visas while some students face deportation

Visas for international students in the United States are unexpectedly revoked as part of the Trump administration agenda to reduce the number of legal and undocumented immigrants.

President Donald Trump authorizes the US military to compete on federal land along the southern border to help enforce his immigration program.

On Friday evening, Trump published a memorandum to defense, interior, agriculture and internal security secretaries entitled “Military mission to seal the southern border of the United States and push the invasions”.

The order orders the secretaries to facilitate the transfer of competence to federal lands along the border so that military activity along the border can “occur on a military installation under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Defense”.

The land would be designated as “national defense areas”.

The order appoints the Roosevelt reserve, a strip of land along the American border with Mexico in California, Arizona and New Mexico, as one of the federal lands providing for military control. The Roosevelt reserve is a servitude about 60 feet wide, or “the distance between marble in the clitting mound, said Adam Isacson, Director of Defense Surveillance for the Washington office on the Latin reflection group in Washington, DC

The consequences of the DOD taking control of federal land on the border are not immediately clear, he said, but this could lead to more serious criminal accusations for migrants who cross the border illegally.

Migrants crossing the border on land under the jurisdiction of the defense services would have intruded on a military installation, said Isacson. They could be subject to accusations beyond the entry without inspection, a federal crime.

In the memorandum, Trump doubled the assertion of the administration that there is an “invasion” on the American-Mexican border.

“The southern border is attacked by various threats,” he said in the memorandum. “The complexity of the current situation requires that our soldiers play a more direct role in securing our southern border than in the recent past.”

The illegal border crossings have dropped considerably in recent months, while the Trump administration continues military accumulation on the border and Mexico continues its own application of difficult immigration.

Customs and the protection of American borders declared 7,200 migrants meetings in March, against more than 189,000 in the same month a year ago.

There are now between four and five uniform staff for each migrant who was apprehended in March, said Isacson. If you already have this kind of presence, you do not need this additional application.

