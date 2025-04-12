



– Chinese President Xi Jinping will start a three-nations tour in Southeast Asia next week, his first trip abroad in 2025, aimed at consolidating links with some of the neighbors closest to Chinas as a Trade tensions degenerate with the United States. Xi will go to Vietnam from April 14 to 15, and Malaysia and Cambodia from April 15 to 18, the Xinhua news agency said on April 11, led by the State, after the Chinese president is committed to deepening global cooperation with the neighbors of Chinas this week. Hit 145% of American prices Since US President Donald Trump took office in 2025, China moved quickly to strengthen links with other countries in the shadow of Washingtons damaging trade withdrawals. Some countries struck by the reciprocal prices of Mr. Trumps such as Cambodia, facing functions of 49%; Vietnam, subject to a 46%barrier; And Malaysia, attacking a price of 24%, have already started handing the United States to seek a stay. This leaves an aberrant value in China in double -way discussions while tensions are high with Washington. The rare trips are a high -level personal diplomatic effort of Mr. XI, which visited Cambodia for the last time nine years ago and Malaysia 12 years ago, although its last visit to Vietnam was more recent in December 2023. China and Vietnam should sign around 40 agreements on April 14, said two Vietnamese officials, some of whom on rail links. The two sources have requested anonymity because they are not allowed to speak to the media. Vietnam has approached China for financing and technology to develop its rail network, with high -level visits by their civil servants, including often agreements on rail cooperation. One of the sources said that the Ministries of Defense and the Police would also sign the pacts, but it was not clear if they would be binding and include financial commitments. Most of the agreements signed on past state visits were not binding. Xinhua said that he issued articles on the visit of Mr. Xis to Southeast Asia, on subjects such as the way in which flowing water cannot be cut between China and Malaysia, and also featuring Mr. XI and his iron friends all over Cambodia. In the previous days and after Mr. Trump's reciprocal prices took effect on April 9, most of them since have stopped, with the exception of those of China Beijing, had already started to persuade the world regional blocks to a common line against the American punitive prices. Chinese trade minister Wang Wentao held the video phone Calls with counterparts from the European Union and Malaysia, as well as Saudi Arabia and South Africa. This week, Prime Minister Li Qiang spoke by telephone to the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, in talks who underlined the responsibility of the two parties to support a solid, free, fair, fair and based reform system. Reuters JoinChannel Télégramme de St And get the latest news provided to you.

