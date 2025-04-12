The White House is suspended from a new art imagine Trump's assassination attempt





The judge orders Trump the White House to restore access to AP

An American judge ordered President Donald Trumps White to raise access restrictions imposed on the Associated Press on the news agency's decision to continue to refer to the Gulf of Mexico in its coverage.

Washington A new portrait of President Donald Trump pumping his fist after an assassination attempt in 2024 is now suspended in the White House.

The works of art of the artist Marc Lipp seem to be based on an emblematic photo of the Associated Press taken by the chief photographer winner of the Pulitzer Prize in Washington, DC, Evan Vucci.

In this document, Trump rises from a group of secret service agents with a net of blood on his cheek and an American flag flying above him. Vucci took the photo during the Trump campaign rally on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania, after a 20 -year -old armed man opened fire. A bullet collapsed Trump's ear.

The Trump administration which is locked in a legal battle with the Associated Press on access to the media did not appoint the press agency in an article on social networks on Friday by announcing the new work of art.

An official of the White House confirmed that the new portrait is suspended on the floor of the White House state, replacing a portrait of former President Barack Obama. It is a painting on canvas, created for Trump, said the manager.

The portrait of Obama was moved through the hall.

The image of Trump's handgun after the assassination attempt has become a rallying cry and a campaign symbol, appearing on t-shirts, cups and other goods during the President's gatherings.

In February, the White House prohibited journalists and photographers from Associated Press, including Vucci, certain events after the World Press Agency refused to rename the “Gulf of Mexico” in its articles. Trump ordered the body of water to be called the “Gulf of America” ​​in a decree.

The Associated Press continued, arguing that the bar is equivalent to a violation of the right of the first amendment to freedom of expression. On Tuesday, a federal judge ordered the White House to restore full access to the Associated Press.

The head of the White House said that the work of art was a gift from Andrew Pollock, a school security activist whose daughter Meadow was killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas secondary school shooting in 2018. Pollock opposed firearms control measures and pleaded for the weapons of teachers.

