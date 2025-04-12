Politics
List of honors of the resignation of Rishi Sunak
Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appointed 36 people in his list of resignation honors.
The list is mainly Composed of former high -level conservative ministersAnd a crowd of former advisers who worked for Sunak behind the scene in n ° 10.
You can see the full list below.
Peers
Michael GOVE – occupied several cabinet roles under four prime ministers, including education, housing and justice. Now editor -in -chief of the spectator magazine.
Mark Harper – Former Secretary of Transport and Whip-in-Chief of Ex-Tory.
Simon Hart – served as chief whip of Rishi Sunak and was previously secretary of Boris Johnson in the land of Wales.
Sir Alister William Jack – Was Scottish Secretary under three Prime Ministers.
Stephen Massey – held the role of leader of the conservative party during the management of Sunak.
Victoria Presentis – was attorney general and held other junior ministerial posts.
Eleanor Shawcross – Conservative advisor who directed the Sunak political unity n ° 10.
Knight commander of the most distinguished order of St Michael and St George (KCMG)
Andrew Mitchell – Former international development secretary who continued to serve as a number two of David Cameron at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Sunak government.
Ladies Commander of the Order of the British Empire
Theresa Villiers – Held rural affairs and northern Ireland positions under two prime ministers, and was a first donor in the campaign to leave the EU.
Chivalry
James Anderson Obe – Cricket that Has the record of all time for the counters taken for England. Sunak is a passionate cricket fan.
James intelligently – Former British army soldier who was secretary to foreign affairs and home secretary at Sunak.
Jeremy Hunt – has held several high -level cabinet positions over 14 years, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chancellor Sou Sunak.
Shapps – occupied ministerial roles or the cabinet under four prime ministers, especially as Secretary of Transport and Defense.
Mel Stride – Was secretary to the work and pensions of Sunak, and now occupies the role of chancellor of the conservative shadow.
Matthew Vaughan – Cinema director known for the Kingsman series and X-Men restarts. A supporter of the longtime conservative party.
Companion in the most honorable order in the bath (CB)
Elizabeth Perelman – was a private secretary of the Sunak principle, a high -level position of the public service working at Downing Street.
Companion of the most distinguished order of St Michael and St George (CMG)
John is on – An expert in foreign policy who advised three conservative prime ministers and continues to advise Sir Keir Starmer.
Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)
Nerissa Chesterfield – Former communications director at n ° 10.
Cassian Horowitz – Sunak's former special advisor.
Lisa Lovering – Directed operations at Downing Street during the Minister of Sunak.
William Tanner – The former assistant staff chief of Sunak.
Rupert Yorke – also a former assistant staff chief.
Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)
Eden Barnes – Former chief of events and visits to No. 10.
Aidan Corley – A former special advisor who conducted research and messages at n ° 10 SUNAK.
Douglas McNeill – was chief economic advisor of Sunak.
James – was the deputy director of political unity n ° 10.
Jamie Njoku-Goodwin – A former special advisor who worked for Sunak and other conservative ministers.
Lucy Noakes – The former press secretary of Sunak.
Timothy Pitt – Former special advisor.
Robert Trotter – ex-Sunak official speech editor.
Henry de Zoete – Sunak advised on artificial intelligence.
Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)
Ronald Kirk – A former longtime conservative advisor who has sat on the Hambleton district council.
Yvonne peacock – A conservative advisor who, like Mr. Kirk, is based in North Yorkshire – where the siege of Richmond de Sunak is located.
George Livesey – worked as Sunak's main parliamentary assistant.
Medalists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)
David McCormick – Director of collections at Checkers, the official residence of the Prime Minister's country.
Emma Paterson – Head of household at Checkers.
|
