Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia from April 14 to 18





Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping will make state visits to Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia from Monday to Friday April 14 to 18), said the Chinas Ministry of Foreign Affairs. XI will be in Vietnam from April 14 to 15 at the invitation of LAM, secretary general of the Communist Party of the Central Committee of Vietnam and President of Vietnam, Luong Cuong. He will then visit Malaysia and Cambodia from April 15 to 18 during the invitation of the Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim and King Cambodians Norodom Sihamoni, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Chinas, as reported by the official Xinhua news agency. His three-country tour in Southeast Asia is involved in the midst of a growing trade war with the United States and a commitment he made this week to strengthen strategic links with neighboring nations by appropriately managing the differences and improving the ties of the supply chain. China said that Friday, April 11, it would hold rates on American products 125% against 84% – in force on Saturday. He responded to Washingtoning samples from many Chinese imports to 145%, an increase of 104%, even though she announced a 90 -day break on reciprocal rates on almost all the main business partners. The United States had imposed reciprocal rates of 49% in Cambodia, 46% on Vietnam and 24% on Malaysia. Analysts said XIS Trip was aimed at strengthening regional ties while putting Beijing's reputation as a reliable economic partner. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Anase) said that it would not take reprisal measures in response to the American prices after the economic ministers of the 10 members gathered on April 10. US President Donald Trumps has hardened the position against China in the pricing war poses a problem for the Anase nations, as this will have an impact on their economies, said Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, whose country chairs the Anase this year. ASEAN members need good bilateral and economic links with the United States while guaranteeing relations with its neighbors, including China, remain strong and formidable, he said. He recognized that it would be a “major challenge” to maintain this balance and the centrality of the Anase, in particular with the upcoming visit of Xis.

