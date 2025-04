Donald Trump Painting: New illustrations in the White House: Donald Trumps The new painting replaces the portrait of Barack Obama in Foyer

New works in the White House: Donald Trumps The new painting replaces the portrait of Barack Obama in Foyer La Maison Blanche Friday exchanged the portrait of former American president Barack Obama from a prominent place in the state hall with a new painting by the American president Donald Trump, describing the dramatic Afrages of the attempt to assassinate last summer. According to the AP news agency, the decision, made without notice, again stressed that Trumps breaks with the long -standing traditions of the White House. The painting, by artist Marc Lipp, captures the moment when Trump raised his fist and shouted, fighting, fighting! After being grazed by a ball during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024, a sentence which became a decisive slogan of its re -election offer. The White House unveiled the painting on X with the legend of new works in the White House and an emoji of the eyes. According to AP, the work was given by school security defender Andrew Pollack via the Blue Gallery in Delray Beach, Florida. Pollack Meadow's daughter was one of the victims of the 2018 Parkland school shooting and has since become an eminent voice on cannon safety. The portrait of Bush would be compared to that of his father, George HW Bush, near the staircase of the presidential residence. By tradition, the household of the White House displays the portraits of the two former most recent presidents. Trump, having now served two non -consecutive conditions, is in the unusual position to be both a current and old president, complicating the usual rotation. However, the replacement of a portrait of predecessors by those who are clean is considered to be a significant difference in the protocol. As AP, portrait disclosure has traditionally been bipartite and graceful affairs. George W Bush welcomed Bill Clinton for his unveiling and Barack Obama welcomed Bush and his wife, Laura in 2012. Trump, however, refused to welcome the Obamas during his first mandate, breaking with this tradition. It was only when Biden returned to functions that the Obamas were welcomed in the White House for their portrait ceremony. The Friday, an unexpected switch comes only a month after Trump opposed a painting of him displayed in Colorado State Capitol, saying that she was deliberately distorted. This portrait was then deleted following its complaint. The collection of white house portraits, which begins with George Washington, grew up over the centuries. Some of the first works of art were gifts, but since the 1960s, the historic association of the White House, founded by Jacqueline Kennedy, funded most of the presidential and first lady portraits. Not all portraits are exposed; Some are in storage or undergo conservation, according to Stewart McLaurin, president of the association.

