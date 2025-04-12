



On Friday, during a press conference, the press secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt, said that the phones bowed to the hooks of the countries hoping to conclude trade agreements after President Donald Trumps Chaotic Tariff exceeds.

Look at Leavitt's briefing in the player above.

Although Trump initially imposed prices raised to many countries, he brought the vast majority of them to 10% for 90 days on Wednesday. The main exception is a 145% tariff on imports from China, which retaliated on Friday by increasing its tariffs on American products to 125%.

Trump would be graceful if China intended to conclude an agreement with the United States, said Leavitt. If China continues to retaliate, it's not good for China.

She added: The president clearly said that the United States will be struck, he will repeat himself stronger.

Leavitt also said that Allied countries have grown their hands in the United States to conclude agreements, including South Korea, Japan, Vietnam and Italy. She said countries need the American consumer base and the markets to succeed.

The global markets were volatile during last week, because the progress of commercial wars attracted uncertainty among companies and investors. Trump said on Wednesday that he had interrupted his prices after people got Yippy.

Save the law

Leavitt said on Friday that married women who have changed their last name could still vote under the Save Act, which was adopted by the room on Thursday.

Read more: House adopts the republican bill demanding that voters provide proof of American citizenship

Leavitt called on the fear of democrats who oppose the bill that women with family names different from those of their identification and birth certificates could not vote in the elections. Voting rights groups have argued that the legislation could erect obstacles that would make more difficult for millions of Americans to vote.

The Chamber adopted the law on the eligibility of the voters of the safeguard, which would require proof of American citizenship to vote last year, but he died in the Senate. The bill will now travel to the Senate, where it will need 60 votes to pass.

Iran's nuclear talks

Leavitt said Iran must accept Trumps' requests for face-to-face nuclear negotiations with the United States, instead of the indirect talks that Tehran wants.

Iran has the choice to do: you can accept President Trump's request or there will be a whole hell to pay, said Leavitt.

She said that the talks of the talks was to make sure that Iran never has access to nuclear weapons.

Leavitt also confirmed that the Middle East Trump envoy Steve Witkoff is in Russia to negotiate with President Vladimir Putin during the war in Ukraine.

I obviously did not get ahead of the president or his team, but I think that the president was completely clear that he was continuously frustrated by the two sides of this conflict, and he wants to see this end of combat. He wants war to end, said Leavitt.

Insightful and trustworthy journalism, for everyone.

Your tax deductible donation guarantees that our vital reports continue to prosper. Support PBS News Hour now while all gifts are equaled!

Donate

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/watch-live-white-house-holds-news-briefing-as-china-again-retaliates-against-trump-tariffs The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos