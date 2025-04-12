



President Harry S. Truman recognized Israel 11 minutes after Prime Minister David Ben -Gurion declared the independence of the Jewish states. THE State department was furious. He thought that the White House Action would undermine American relations with the Arab world. The situation was more complex. The Soviets also voted for the independence of Israel and the Arab states were not a monolith. However, Israel was tiny and each Arab state has sought its eradication. Arab states could lose wars and fall back on the United Nations, Soviet leaders and European leaders to return them to Thestatus quo ante. The Israelis have understood that losing a single war would mean a second holocaust. However, despite this reality, there was no means that Israel could match the Arab armies in the workforce or the large number of weapons, tanks or planes. It is in this backdrop that the Pentagon formulated the qualitative military advantage. It was a formula, later written, to ensure that military sales to the Arab states would not erode the technological advantage of Israel. If the Arabs had both quantity and quality, they could extinguish the Jewish state and its entire population. This qme formula persists, but it is a relic of a different age. Indeed, Israel is more and more on the same side as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in the conflict with Iran. If the United States sells missiles or jets in Riyadh or Abu Dhabi, it will be more likely to defend Jerusalem than to attack it. However, the logic of the QME remains valid, even if it needs a revision to consider changing geopolitics. The problem today is not Arab rejectionism but Turkish heat. Türkiye Maybe a member of NATO, but it is neither an ally nor a peace force. Indeed, on March 30, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: May Allah destroy Israel Zionist in his holy name. Turkey poses today as a great threat, if not a greater threat to Israel than Iran. The fact that Turkey is an increasingly formidable drone and naval power, claims to build stealthy fighters and can also prosecute nuclear weapons fundamentally modifies strategic calculation through the eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East. President Donald Trump allows the Turkish threat by playing in the megalomania of Erdogans. Addressing Benjamin Netanyahu in the oval office on April 7, Trump told the Israeli chief, any problem you have with Turkey, I think I can solve. I mean, as long as you are reasonable, you must be reasonable. We must be reasonable. Even if Trump can hold Erdogan at a distance, however, the military capacities that Erdogan could acquire during these four years could forever change the region. Consequently, it is time for Congress to define parameters of peace and security and to reformulate the QME to take into account the security calculation of Israel and Greece. Turkey should neither have missiles nor planes capable of surpassing those who belong to the Israeli defense forces or to the Hellenic armed forces. This does not mean a joint F-35 fighter for Turkey. If France proceeds to its immoral and cynical sale of meteor missiles with which to equip the bursts of Rafale which it has sold in Ankara, the United States should ensure that Handles and Jerusalem have access to Israeli and Greek missiles even more precise on the turkey and its new synthesis of proxy. Trump can be seen in Erdogan and believe that he can face the Turkish despot, but neither the Republicans nor the Democrats should respond with deference. Rather, he passed for the Congress to establish the legal railings to prevent Trump from making the equivalent of arm a serial killer.

