PM Modi promises to uproot the DMK for the progress of Tamil Nadu







New Delhi: April 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his happiness on Friday concerning the AIADMK's decision to join the NDA and said that with other NDA partners, they will raise the Tamil Nadu to new summits of progress. In an article on X, PM Modi said: “Stronger together, united to the progress of Tamil Nadu! Happy that Aiadmk joins the NDA family. Together, with our other NDA partners, we will take the Tamil Nadu to the vision of the Grand Mgr and Jayalalitha. Stronger together, united to the progress of Tamil Nadu! Happy AIADMK joins the NDA family. Together, with our other NDA partners, we will take the Tamil Nadu to new summits of progress and use the state with diligence. We will ensure a government that fills the vision of Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 11, 2025 Prime Minister Modi also promised that the AIADMK-BJP alliance will uproot the corrupt DMK government for the progress of Tamil Nadu. “For the progress of Tamil Nadu and to preserve the uniqueness of Tamil culture, it is important that the corrupt and divide DMK is uprooted as soon as possible, what our alliance will do the trick,” added Prime Minister Modi in the post. Earlier in Friday, the Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shah, announced that the AIADMK, the BJP and all the alliance parties will contest together the next elections of Vidhan Sabha at Tamil Nadu under the National Democratic Alliance. Significant political development comes from the front on the election of the assembly of Tamil Nadu, which will be held in 2026. “The leaders of the AIADMK and BJP decided that the AIADMK, the BJP and all the alliance parties will contest together the next elections of Vidhan Sabha at Tamil Nadu as NDA,” said Shah. The BJP is impatient to improve its prospects at Tamil Nadu following a determined effort during the last elections of Lok Sabha, where it did not win a seat in the state of the South. During the two previous elections – the Lok Sabha and the last surveys of the Assembly – the AIADMK had difficulty working strongly. The AIADMK concluded an alliance with the BJP after the death of J JAYALELITHA in 2016. During the 2021 state elections, the AIADMK and the BJP were in alliance, which led to the victory of the BJP four seats. However, the AIADMK broke the links with the BJP in 2023. (With the exception of the title, this story has not been published by NDTV staff and is published from a unionized flow.)



